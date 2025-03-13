Urgently update your iPhone — the critical security vulnerability has been fixed in the new iOS version

Apple iPhone 16 smartphone in a pocket. Photo: Unsplash

Apple is urging iPhone users to update their devices to the latest version of iOS. The versions before iOS 18.3.2 have a serious security flaw.

It was reported by DailyMail.

What flaw is fixed in the latest iOS update for iPhone

The new version of the patch is designed to protect users from an extremely sophisticated attack that exploits a critical zero-day vulnerability. It is called CVE-2025-24201 and was discovered in WebKit, the browser engine used in Safari for iPhone and iPad.

Cybercriminals exploited this vulnerability as a backdoor, creating malicious websites that, once visited, provided access to other areas of the smartphone outside the victim's smartphone.

Apple is now urging all iPhone XS and later users to download and install iOS 18.3.2, which is available now. You can check for the update in Settings — General — Software Update.

What is a zero-day vulnerability?

Weaknesses in software that are completely unknown to the software developer are called "zero-day vulnerabilities". This means that there are no patches to fix these flaws when they are first discovered, so hackers are free to exploit them.

Although such cyberattacks do not always target the entire customer base but only specific targets, this does not exclude the possibility that the vulnerability could affect every user.

In addition to the iPhone, the update was also released for other Apple devices:

13-inch iPad Pro;

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation and later models;

11-inch iPad Pro 1st generation and later models;

iPad Air 3rd generation and later models;

iPad 7th generation and later models;

iPad mini 5th generation and later models;

Mac computers and laptops with macOS Sequoia;

Apple Vision Pro.

Anyone who owns these products is recommended to check their device settings for the latest Apple software updates, including iOS 18.3.2, iPadOS 18.3.2, macOS Sequoia 15.3.2, visionOS 2.3.2, and Safari 18.3.1.

As a reminder, Apple plans to overhaul the design of the operating system in iOS 19 significantly. The changes will affect the style of icons, menus, applications, and other elements.

We also wrote that in late 2026 or early spring 2027, Apple is expected to unveil its first folding iPhone. According to insiders, the initial cost of the device may start at USD 2,000.