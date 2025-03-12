Our social media:

Programmers may lose their jobs sooner than previously expected

12 March 2025 14:57
Kateryna Balaeva - editor
AI will write 90% of code in 6 months — Anthropic
A man working at the computer. Photo: Freepik
Kateryna Balaeva - editor

The coding profession is threatened with extinction. This is the statement made by Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, a company that specializes in creating safe and useful artificial intelligence. Although this prediction sounds rather radical, it has some basis in fact.

According to Windows Central, Amodei predicts that in 3–6 months, 90% of code will be generated by neural networks, and in a year, this figure will approach 100%. This means that most programmers may find themselves out of work much sooner than expected.

"If I look at coding, programming, which is one area where AI is making the most progress. What we are finding is that we're 3 to 6 months from a world where AI is writing 90% of the code. And then in 12 months, we may be in a world where AI is writing essentially all of the code," stressed Dario Amodei.

Is it a real threat for the industry?

It seems exaggerated to say that the profession will disappear completely. However, it is undeniable that the role of programmers is changing. Today, AI-based tools such as GitHub Copilot, ChatGPT, or CodeWhisperer make writing code much easier, automate routine tasks, and increase productivity.

But there is another side to the coin: AI is not yet capable of creating fully fledged large-scale projects without human intervention. It works well with template tasks, optimizes code, and corrects errors, but complex software architecture, strategy development, critical thinking, and creativity are still the prerogative of humans.

How programmers could adapt to changes?

To remain in demand in the new reality, professionals must change the way they work. 

  • Master new technologies. Instead of fighting AI, learn to work effectively with AI assistants, which will become an important competitive advantage.
  • Shift focus to design and architecture. Writing code may be automated, but creating complex systems, architecture, and strategic planning will remain key human tasks.
  • Focus on soft skills. Analytical and critical thinking, communication, and teamwork are the skills that no AI can replace.
  • Deeper understanding of domain expertise. A programmer with expertise in a specific field (medicine, finance, cybersecurity) will have a much better chance of staying in the profession than someone who just writes code.

So programmers are not likely to disappear completely, but their role in the technology world will change significantly. Developers who adapt will continue to work, but their responsibilities will shift from writing code to more strategic tasks. Those who don't adapt may even find themselves out of the job market.

As reported, Chinese developers have created Manus, the first AI agent that works without human intervention. Unlike popular chatbots, Manus makes decisions and performs complex tasks on its own. This agent is capable of autonomous operation, which opens up new opportunities for process automation.

As a reminder, OpenAI has expanded access to its latest AI model GPT-4.5. Users of ChatGPT Plus will get access, and the number of requests will be limited.

We also wrote about the AI’s role in the rapid rise in the price of fintech startup Stripe.

