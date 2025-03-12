TOP sneaker trends for Spring/Summer 2025 — Which suede sneakers to choose

Woman in white shoes. Photo: Freepik

Suede sneakers are totally in this season, just like suede jackets and bags. Looking for shoes that effortlessly complement any outfit? They're comfortable and trendy — the perfect combo!

With a rainbow of colors, styles, and looks to choose from, it's clear that suede sneakers are a must-have this season, according to Vogue.

Which suede sneakers are trending in Spring 2025?

The New Balance x Miu Miu suede sneakers were the absolute stars of the show, arriving and immediately selling out in the spring of 2023. And now, Dries Van Noten has taken the suede trend to new heights with its low-top silhouette and retro chick.

The New Balance x Miu Miu suede sneakers. Photo: Pinterest

Spring is the season of self-expression, and there's something for everyone whether you're into maximalism or minimalism, the new collections are amazing. For those who love to stand out, vibrant shades of pink and red from brands like Rag and Bone or Puma are sure to make a statement.

Puma red suede sneakers. Photo: Pinterest

For minimalists, the best finds will be in neutral hues from Vince, Alohas, and Toteme.

Adidas Samba in a brown colorway. Photo: Pinterest

And the best part? You can find incredible fashion finds (that look more expensive than they are) from Zara, J.Crew, and Cos.

Earlier, we wrote about styles from the 90s that are back in trends this summer. Also, check out our material on which shoes to wear with jeans in spring 2025.