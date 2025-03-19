Our social media:

Rich cucumber harvest — time of planting in spring garden 2025

19 March 2025 16:54
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna
Редактор
When to sow cucumbers in open ground in 2025 — lunar calendar, tips for summer residents
A woman holding a cucumber harvest in a basket. Photo: Freepik
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna - Редактор
Khrystyna Kuchuhurna
Редактор

Every experienced gardener knows that growing cucumbers in the garden is a fairly common occurrence, as this vegetable is very popular, especially in summer. To grow a good harvest of cucumbers, it is worth knowing when to sow their seeds in the garden this year according to the lunar calendar.

Novyny.LIVE shares some useful tips for summer residents.

When to sow cucumber seeds in open ground

Experienced gardeners note that cucumbers do not withstand low temperatures well, so they should be sown outdoors no earlier than May when the temperature is 16 degrees Celsius during the day and at least ten degrees Celsius at night. 

Also, to get a good harvest of this vegetable, the temperature of the soil where you are going to plant it should be at least 12 degrees Celsius. But to make the planting really effective, you should use the lunar calendar, which shows the best dates this year for sowing cucumber seeds.

Огурцы
Growing cucumbers in the garden. Photo: Pinterest

When to sow cucumbers in the garden in 2025 according to the lunar calendar

According to the lunar calendar, the best dates for sowing cucumber seeds outdoors this year are as follows:

  • March 6-7
  • March 11-12
  • March 18-19
  • March 24-25
  • April 6-7
  • April 14th
  • April 20-21
  • May 6-8
  • May 20-22
  • May 27-28
Растения огурцов
Planting cucumber bushes in the garden. Photo: Pinterest

Where is the best place to plant cucumbers in open ground?

Experienced gardeners say that it is better to plant cucumbers in the sun, where there is no wind. As for the soil structure, it must be fertile, so before planting, be sure to fertilize it with compost or humus in the amount of two buckets per square meter.

As a reminder, earlier, we told you about the Best Organic Cucumber Fertilizers.

vegetables cucumbers

