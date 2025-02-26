Our social media:

UAE invests tens of billions in Italy — year’s breakthrough deal

26 February 2025 13:42
Kateryna Balaeva - editor
UAE invests USD 40 billion in Italy: the historic deal and its consequences
Giorgia Meloni. Photo: Reuters
Kateryna Balaeva - editor

The United Arab Emirates and Italy signed the significant deal worth USD 40 billion. It was the result of the first visit of the President of the UAE Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Rome. The visit opened a new page in relations between the countries, which previously had different economic and geopolitical orientations.

According to Bloomberg, it was reported by the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, after the first-ever visit to Rome by the President of the UAE.

"Today is a very important day, another starting point in our bilateral relationship. It will transform apparently distant partners with potentially divergent interests into partners that choose to share a very important part of their journey together," Meloni noted.

The investment package covers a wide range of industries, including:

  • artificial intelligence and data centers — creating the technological infrastructure of the future;
  • renewable energy — development of green technologies and an undersea power cable across the Adriatic;
  • rare earth elements — a strategic sector that affects the production of high-tech products;
  • defence and security — cooperation in the military-industrial complex;
  • African sector — financing of the Mattei Plan for Africa’s economic development.

Why this partnership is important

The new strategic axis

  • The UAE and Italy have never had such close economic ties before. An investment of this magnitude changes the balance of power in Europe and the Middle East.

Europe’s energy independence

  • Investments in renewable energy sources and the submarine cable between Albania and Italy are helping to reduce the EU’s dependence on traditional energy suppliers.

Fighting the migration crisis

  • The UAE is financing the development of African countries, which may reduce the flow of illegal migrants to Italy.

Who will benefit

The deal involves key players in the Italian economy:

  • Eni, the leading energy company that will focus on sustainable energy sources;
  • Intesa SanPaolo, the largest bank in Italy, which will receive the financial impetus for international projects;
  • Telecom Italia, the telecommunications operator that will develop an innovative technology center;
  • Leonardo, the defence systems manufacturer that will strengthen cooperation in the security sector.

The historic deal between the UAE and Italy is not just a financial transaction. It is a step towards creating new centers of influence, redistributing the energy market, and developing innovative technologies. It is also a signal of changes in the global economy, where new alliances can change the rules of the game.

Earlier it became known that the governments of Ukraine and the UAE signed the document providing for economic partnership. According to officials from the two countries, this is indeed a liberalization of relations in trade, economy, and other areas between our countries.

It was also reported that the stocks of Ukrainian companies rose rapidly as a result of the reaction to Trump and the peace negotiations.

