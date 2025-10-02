Johnny Depp returns to Paris Fashion Week for Dior Spring/Summer 2026

Johnny Depp arriving at the Dior Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show. Photo: screenshot

Actor Johnny Depp returned to Paris Fashion Week on October 1 for the Dior Spring/Summer 2026 runway show, marking his first appearance at the event in over three decades. The 62-year-old, who has represented Dior’s men’s fragrance Sauvage since 2015, attended the show in a relaxed yet stylish ensemble.

Depp makes rare Fashion Week return, showcases signature casual-chic look

Depp wore a gray double-breasted blazer paired with a dark green checkered shirt and cuffed dark-wash jeans that highlighted his paint-splattered boots. Accessories included sunglasses, a pocket square, and his signature fedora, which partially concealed his long hair.

Before the Dior show, Depp visited the Stella McCartney presentation on September 30, wearing a black tweed suit with a coordinating striped scarf and posing backstage with the designer.

The actor’s partnership with Dior has been long-standing, culminating in a reported $20 million contract renewal in 2023, one of the largest in men’s fragrance history. His collaboration with the brand previously made headlines in 2022 when a major ad campaign aired shortly after his legal victory in the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Though Depp has attended numerous red carpet events over the years, Fashion Week appearances have been rare. His last notable outing was in the 1990s, when he was photographed at a Paris party with then-girlfriend Kate Moss.

Depp now resides in Somerset, England, where he enjoys a quieter life away from the spotlight. In a recent interview, he praised the local community for its friendly but low-key approach to fans, allowing him and his family to maintain privacy while still interacting with the public.

