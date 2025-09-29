Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco secretly married — photos revealed

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. Photo: Marie Claire UK

Pop star Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco have tied the knot, sharing a series of wedding photos on Instagram on September 27, 2025. The couple, who got engaged in December, confirmed their union with images showing Gomez in a halter wedding dress and Blanco by her side.

Selena Gomez calls marriage to Benny Blanco "the safest I’ve ever felt"

For the ceremony, Gomez wore Tiffany & Co. jewelry, including platinum earrings set with over 12 karats of diamonds. The newlyweds recently appeared together on the red carpet at the 2025 Emmy Awards, fueling speculation about their nuptials.

Gomez and Blanco have a long professional history, with Blanco producing Gomez’s songs "Single Soon" (2023) and "I Can’t Get Enough" (2019). In May, the pair released their first collaborative album, I Said I Love You First, featuring 15 tracks inspired by their relationship.

The couple has been open about their romance, with Gomez previously stating that she feels "the safest I’ve ever felt" in her relationship with Blanco. She also reflected that spending five years single helped her appreciate Blanco’s patience and unconditional love.

Their wedding marks the latest milestone in a relationship that blends both personal and professional achievements, celebrated quietly but shared with fans through social media.

