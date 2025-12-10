The smartphone of the year 2025 — who won the ranking?

On the table are the smartphones nominated for the "Smartphone of the Year" award. Photo: YouTube video screenshot

Users continue to follow the annual smartphone ranking from Marques Brownlee, one of the world's most influential tech bloggers. He traditionally summarized smartphones of 2025 in his video and awarded them in different categories.

The 2025 smartphone ranking

Apple received four awards this time: the main title for the iPhone 17, recognition for the design of the iPhone Air, and criticism for the iPhone 16e, which the blogger called the year's biggest failure. Other winners include Xiaomi, Samsung, Oppo, OnePlus, and CMF smartphones, which stand out for their battery life, cameras, and price-to-performance ratio.

Brownlee chose the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max as the best large smartphone. This giant has a 6.9-inch display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. One of its standout features is the secondary display on the back panel, which has a brightness of up to 1000 nits and allows you to take selfies with the main cameras. The model also stands out with its large silicon-carbon battery, which has a capacity of 7,500 mAh.

According to Marques, the best compact smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. There are almost no classic small flagship models left, so folding models have taken over their role. In its folded state, the Z Flip 7 lets you perform most everyday tasks on the 10.4-cm external screen. According to the blogger, this feature helps you avoid getting lost in the endless news feed.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro won the "Best Camera" category. The smartphone has four sensors, including two 50-megapixel modules and a 200-megapixel telephoto lens. A Hasselblad attachment transforms the gadget into a nearly full-fledged camera with 10x optical zoom.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro was recognized for its excellent value. Despite its low price of 279 dollars, this smartphone boasts a modular design, a bright display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and well-optimized software that rivals that of much pricier models.

Brownlee awarded the OnePlus 15 in the "Autonomy: category. Thanks to new silicon-carbon elements, the manufacturer was able to fit a 7,300-mAh battery into a thin case. According to the blogger, this provides enough power for three full days of active use.

MKBHD named the iPhone Air the design of the year. Despite compromises, the ultra-thin body and "jewelry" feel make this smartphone the most interesting in terms of appearance and tactile sensations.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 was named the best foldable smartphone. The device is thinner and more convenient in its folded state while maintaining stable software performance and decent battery life.

The base model of the iPhone 17 received a special "Greatest Progress" award. Apple finally upgraded the base model by adding a 120 Hz display, doubling the storage capacity, and updating the cameras. Consequently, the smartphone no longer resembles a "reduced" version of the line; it has evolved into a robust device with few notable weaknesses.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16e earned the "Failure of the Year" anti-award. Apple tried to offer a more affordable iPhone but stripped it of many features, including a 60 Hz screen, a single camera, modern Wi-Fi standards, and a camera control button. Given the starting price of $599, the blogger considers these compromises unreasonable.

Brownlee awarded the main title of "Smartphone of the Year" to the iPhone 17. According to Brownlee, it is the most balanced phone of 2025. The combination of a new screen with a high refresh rate, good battery life, high-quality cameras, and an affordable price make it the best choice for most users.

