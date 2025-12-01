Where to find hidden diagnostic menus on Samsung and Xiaomi

A Samsung Galaxy smartphone. Photo: Unsplash

Hidden menus on smartphones allow users to check the device’s "health" without visiting a service center and spot potential issues early. Samsung, Xiaomi, and iPhone all have their own diagnostic tools, but they should be used with caution to avoid harming the system or data.

Secret codes for Android smartphones

Android manufacturers — including Samsung and Xiaomi — leave special engineering menus in the firmware, intended primarily for technicians. However, regular users can also access them to test main hardware components such as the display, speakers, touch sensor, camera, or vibration motor.

On Samsung phones, the hidden test menu opens by entering the code #0# in the standard Phone app. A diagnostic interface appears, allowing you to test color reproduction, touchscreen sensitivity, cameras, and vibrations. This tool is especially useful when buying a used phone to ensure all modules function properly.

Another important code for Samsung owners is *#06#, which displays the device’s IMEI number. This universal combination works on most modern phones and helps quickly find the device’s unique identifier.

For Xiaomi users, full diagnostics are accessible using the combination ##6484##. After entering it, a testing menu opens — covering the gyroscope, sensors, connectivity modules, and other components. This helps verify the device’s actual condition against the manufacturer’s claims.

For some older Huawei models and other Android brands — such as vivo, OPPO, Motorola, Realme — the engineering menu may be accessed using a similar code: ##2846579##. However, exact combinations vary depending on the model and firmware.

It is important to remember that engineering menus are designed for diagnostics, not for experimenting with unknown parameters. Changing system settings without understanding the consequences can lead to device malfunctions.

How the iPhone monitors system "health"

Unlike Android smartphones, the iPhone does not offer open engineering menus. Apple integrated diagnostic tools directly into iOS, making them part of system settings.

The key indicator of an iPhone’s condition is battery health. To check it, go to Settings — Battery — Battery Health & Charging. The "Maximum Capacity" metric is displayed there — if it drops below 80%, this signals that the battery has lost a significant portion of its lifespan. In such a case, users should consider replacing the battery or upgrading the device.

iOS also constantly generates system reports. In the Privacy & Security section, users can access Analytics Data — technical logs that may appear unstructured at first glance. Experienced users can find references to crashes, hidden overheating, performance drops, or unusual power consumption by specific apps.

