Top 5 mistakes of new iPhone owners — you're probably making at least one

Holding an Apple iPhone smartphone. Photo: Unsplash

In the first few days after switching from an Android phone to an iPhone, many users find that their usual practices no longer work — from battery management to updates and photo management. iOS handles multitasking, updates, and storage differently, so habits that worked on an Android phone can actually harm an iPhone.

BGR writes about what new iPhone owners do wrong most often.

Advertisement

Using low-quality charging accessories

New iPhones no longer come with a charging adapter; only a USB-C cable is included. This forces you to buy a charger separately, and Apple-branded accessories are expensive. Because of this, many people choose cheaper alternatives, but these can cause problems.

Non-certified power supplies, especially those from lesser-known brands with "fast charging" features, often lack proper protection against voltage surges. This can lead to overheating during charging and gradual battery degradation. Additionally, cheap USB-C cables sometimes do not support safe charging modes and can damage the smartphone connector.

Deleting photos to make space

The limited storage space on iPhones pushes users to delete photos and videos, especially if they have iCloud turned on and believe that the originals are safely stored in the cloud. The unpleasant surprise often comes later when people discover that images have disappeared not only from their phones but also from their iPads, Macs, and iCloud itself.`

The reason is simple: iCloud is a real-time synchronization service, not a traditional backup service. Deleting a photo on one device causes it to disappear on all devices where you are signed in with the same Apple ID. Additionally, deleted files are stored in the Recently Deleted section for 30 more days and continue to take up space.

Wrong life hacks to save battery

Another Android habit is constantly "killing" all applications by swiping them off the multitasking screen. Users believe that this reduces the system load and saves battery life. However, on the iPhone, regularly forcing apps to close only harms battery life.

In normal mode, iOS manages background processes automatically. When you exit an app, it enters a suspended state in which it doesn't consume significant resources. Forcing these applications to close causes the system to load them from scratch every time, which consumes more energy and processing power.

Postponing iOS updates

Many people hesitate to install new versions of iOS for fear of bugs or slowdowns, especially if they've had negative experiences with Android updates. There, manufacturers need time to adapt new software to different models.

The situation is different with iPhones: Apple releases one version of iOS simultaneously for all supported devices, and most updates primarily contain important security patches. Delaying the installation leaves your smartphone vulnerable to attacks and exploits for longer, even if it seems to work "as usual."

Ignoring Find My, AirDrop, and Siri

Many new iPhone users consider features like Find My, Siri, and AirDrop to be unnecessary or too complicated. Consequently, they send photos via email or messaging apps, neglect to set up the voice assistant, and only search for their device after it's already gone missing.

Find My is one of the key features you should activate right away. It helps you find your iPhone, share your location with loved ones, and track other Apple devices, including AirPods and iPads. The service can work even when the phone is turned off or not connected to a network.

Siri allows you to control your phone with your voice. You can set alarms and reminders, control music, launch navigation, make calls, and change the screen brightness — all without pressing buttons constantly. AirDrop allows you to instantly transfer files between Apple devices via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. You can transfer anything from a small photo to a high-quality video without losing any quality.

Read more:

How to create a 3D photo effect using the new iOS 26 feature

Apple removed the sim slot — here's the hidden benefit