Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology Apple removed the sim slot — here's the hidden benefit

Apple removed the sim slot — here's the hidden benefit

en
Publication time 16 November 2025 19:05
Updated 22:19
Why Apple ditched the SIM card tray — the benefits you didn't expect
SIM card tray for iPhone. Photo: Unsplash

Apple's decision to eliminate the physical SIM card tray was a significant step towards a more minimalist design. This change has also significantly impacted the convenience, security, and autonomy of iPhones in everyday scenarios.

Discover why Apple eliminated the SIM tray, according to iTechua.

Advertisement

What has changed with the removal of the SIM card tray?

Removing the SIM card tray created additional space inside the case, which allowed the battery capacity to increase. Consequently, the iPhone's battery lasts longer between charges, particularly during energy-intensive activities like navigation, photography, videography, and streaming.

Security has also reached a new level. In the event of theft, a physical SIM card could be quickly used for calls or accessing codes. In contrast, the eSIM is tied to the Apple ID and remains blocked along with the device. Additionally, all data is protected by Face ID and backup copies in iCloud.

Convenience has also evolved. Switching mobile operators no longer requires you to search for a paperclip to remove the SIM card. Switching to a different tariff or network only takes a few minutes in the settings. Users can connect multiple plans simultaneously, such as separate tariffs for travel or work. These configurations quickly synchronize through iCloud, eliminating the need for extra manual steps.

By eliminating an element that limited internal space and complicated use, Apple has made the iPhone thinner, more reliable, and "smarter." For those who prefer the traditional format with a physical SIM card, the company has kept the iPhone 17 model with a SIM card slot.

Read more:

iOS 26.2 Beta 2 — all the new features Apple just rolled out

Apple's 2027 iPhone may hide selfie camera under display

Apple iPhone SIM-cards functions eSIM
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information