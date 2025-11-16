Why Apple ditched the SIM card tray — the benefits you didn't expect

SIM card tray for iPhone. Photo: Unsplash

Apple's decision to eliminate the physical SIM card tray was a significant step towards a more minimalist design. This change has also significantly impacted the convenience, security, and autonomy of iPhones in everyday scenarios.

What has changed with the removal of the SIM card tray?

Removing the SIM card tray created additional space inside the case, which allowed the battery capacity to increase. Consequently, the iPhone's battery lasts longer between charges, particularly during energy-intensive activities like navigation, photography, videography, and streaming.

Security has also reached a new level. In the event of theft, a physical SIM card could be quickly used for calls or accessing codes. In contrast, the eSIM is tied to the Apple ID and remains blocked along with the device. Additionally, all data is protected by Face ID and backup copies in iCloud.

Convenience has also evolved. Switching mobile operators no longer requires you to search for a paperclip to remove the SIM card. Switching to a different tariff or network only takes a few minutes in the settings. Users can connect multiple plans simultaneously, such as separate tariffs for travel or work. These configurations quickly synchronize through iCloud, eliminating the need for extra manual steps.

By eliminating an element that limited internal space and complicated use, Apple has made the iPhone thinner, more reliable, and "smarter." For those who prefer the traditional format with a physical SIM card, the company has kept the iPhone 17 model with a SIM card slot.

