iOS 26.2 Beta 2: redesigned Measure App, Better Sleep Tracking, and more

Apple is continuing to test the next iPhone update. iOS 26.2 beta 2 is already available to users of the testing program. Despite the minor version number, the second beta includes significant changes.

This was reported by 9to5Mac.

What's new in iOS 26.2 beta 2?

The second beta version of iOS 26.2 was released on November 12, 2025. It brings updates to the Games app. These include sorting and filtering options for the library, enhanced controller navigation, and real-time score updates during gameplay.

The Measure app has a new look. The built-in level now features the Liquid Glass design. CarPlay now has an additional Messages option, and you can disable pinned conversations through your car's system settings. Additionally, the animations when buttons are pressed and menus are opened are smoother.

The changes in iOS 26.2 beta 2 include updates that were previously noticed in the first beta version. One of these is a revised Sleep Score system for tracking sleep. The highest rating, "Excellent," has been replaced with the new category, "Very High." The ranges for each level have been revised in response to user criticism that the original ratings were too broad and overly positive.

Apple is improving the Podcasts app with AI. Starting with iOS 26.2, the app will automatically create episode sections and add links to mentioned podcasts. It will also collect links to shows in one place.

Another significant change involves the Live Translation feature in AirPods. Apple has confirmed that Live Translation support for headphones will be available in European Union countries in December, likely coinciding with the public release of iOS 26.2.

Apple is also expanding the capabilities of Liquid Glass on the Lock Screen. A more expressive slider will appear to adjust the transparency of the clock, and this option will work with all fonts.

The watch transparency settings have been updated in iOS 26.2 beta 2. Photo:: 9to5Mac

Finally, the Reminders app will support alarms and timers. With iOS 26.2, you can set an alarm for particularly urgent reminders. These alerts can bypass Focus modes, ensuring they receive the highest level of attention.

