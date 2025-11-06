iOS 26.1 — why your iPhone alarm now requires a slide to stop

iPhone displaying the new “Slide to Stop” alarm interface in iOS 26.1. Photo: Nextpit

Apple’s iOS 26.1 update has changed how users stop alarms on iPhones. Instead of the usual tap-to-stop button on the Lock Screen, the default now requires a slide gesture to dismiss an alarm entirely — while snoozing still works with a quick tap. The redesign is believed to be aimed at reducing accidental dismissals when users rush to turn off their alarms in the morning.

This was reported by MacRumors.

Advertisement

A small tweak that’s dividing iPhone users

For those who prefer the classic interface, iOS 26.1 offers an option to revert the change:

Go to Settings — Accessibility — Touch.

Scroll to the bottom and toggle Prefer Single-Touch Actions on.

This will restore the tap-to-stop button. Disabling it will return you to the new slider gesture.

This subtle yet significant tweak reflects Apple’s attention to user behaviour and the morning routine — signalling that even small changes in design can make a noticeable difference in everyday usability.

Read more:

iOS 26 keyboard glitch frustrates users — here’s what’s wrong

Apple’s 20th anniversary iPhone — a new era for smartphones

Apple quietly brings back a controversial AI feature in iOS 26