iOS 26.1 — why your iPhone alarm now requires a slide to stop

Apple quietly changes something you do every morning in iOS 26.1
Apple’s iOS 26.1 update has changed how users stop alarms on iPhones. Instead of the usual tap-to-stop button on the Lock Screen, the default now requires a slide gesture to dismiss an alarm entirely — while snoozing still works with a quick tap. The redesign is believed to be aimed at reducing accidental dismissals when users rush to turn off their alarms in the morning.
This was reported by MacRumors.
A small tweak that’s dividing iPhone users
For those who prefer the classic interface, iOS 26.1 offers an option to revert the change:
- Go to Settings — Accessibility — Touch.
- Scroll to the bottom and toggle Prefer Single-Touch Actions on.
This will restore the tap-to-stop button. Disabling it will return you to the new slider gesture.
This subtle yet significant tweak reflects Apple’s attention to user behaviour and the morning routine — signalling that even small changes in design can make a noticeable difference in everyday usability.
