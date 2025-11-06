Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Apple quietly changes something you do every morning in iOS 26.1

Apple quietly changes something you do every morning in iOS 26.1

Publication time 6 November 2025 16:50
Updated 16:50
iOS 26.1 — why your iPhone alarm now requires a slide to stop
iPhone displaying the new “Slide to Stop” alarm interface in iOS 26.1. Photo: Nextpit

Apple’s iOS 26.1 update has changed how users stop alarms on iPhones. Instead of the usual tap-to-stop button on the Lock Screen, the default now requires a slide gesture to dismiss an alarm entirely — while snoozing still works with a quick tap. The redesign is believed to be aimed at reducing accidental dismissals when users rush to turn off their alarms in the morning.

This was reported by MacRumors.

A small tweak that’s dividing iPhone users

For those who prefer the classic interface, iOS 26.1 offers an option to revert the change:

  • Go to Settings — Accessibility — Touch.
  • Scroll to the bottom and toggle Prefer Single-Touch Actions on.

This will restore the tap-to-stop button. Disabling it will return you to the new slider gesture.

This subtle yet significant tweak reflects Apple’s attention to user behaviour and the morning routine — signalling that even small changes in design can make a noticeable difference in everyday usability.

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
