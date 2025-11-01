Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
iOS 26 keyboard glitch frustrates users — here's what's wrong

iOS 26 keyboard glitch frustrates users — here’s what’s wrong

en
Publication time 1 November 2025 02:38
Updated 13:09
iOS 26 users complain about the keyboard — what’s the issue
Apple iPhone in hand with iOS 26. Photo: video frame/YouTube

After installing iOS 26, iPhone owners noticed that the system misregisters touches on the keyboard — random errors appear during typing, even with autocorrect turned off. Apple has not publicly commented on the situation and has not released a fix, so users are advised to submit feedback through the Apple Feedback Portal.

This was reported in a YouTube video by Michi NekoMichi.

What exactly is wrong with the keyboard

The problem is clearly demonstrated in the video: when typing slowly, the iPhone registers a touch on one letter as another — for example, pressing U may produce J or H. This is not related to autocorrect and does not resemble an "adaptive key zones" glitch: the interface highlights the correct letter, but the system records a different one.

After the video was published, it quickly spread on YouTube and Reddit, with dozens of comments reporting the same symptoms — from jokes about "age and extra typos" to criticism of the iOS keyboard from developers.

At the same time, users also note other changes in iOS 26. The update, besides the Liquid Glass design and updated app menus, allegedly increased battery drain on some older iPhones. However, the main complaint remains the incorrect keyboard behavior. Apple has not officially acknowledged the issue, no corrective update has been released, and the most realistic step for users is to submit feedback to the company via the Apple Feedback Portal and wait for the next update.

Apple iPhone iOS mistakes operating system keyboard
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
