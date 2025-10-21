Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology Apple engineers voice concerns over Siri updates in iOS 26.4.

Apple engineers voice concerns over Siri updates in iOS 26.4.

en
Publication time 21 October 2025 05:30
Updated 15:54
Apple engineers raise concerns over Siri in iOS 26.4 update
Apple devices with the text “Siri”. Photo: Neowin

Apple’s upcoming iOS 26.4 promises a major overhaul of Siri, powered by Apple Intelligence, but internal reports suggest not all staff are fully satisfied with the new system’s performance.

This was reported by MacRumors.

Advertisement

Internal Apple staff question performance of redesigned Siri in iOS 26.4.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, some Apple software engineers have expressed "concerns" about Siri’s revamped functionality, though the specifics of these issues remain undisclosed.

The update, expected in March or April 2026, still gives Apple several months to address any lingering problems before the official rollout.

Apple first introduced the redesigned Siri at WWDC 2024, highlighting features such as on-screen awareness, personal context, and deeper in-app control. Demonstrations included Siri answering questions about a family member’s flight and lunch plans using information pulled from Mail and Messages.

Initially slated to launch with iOS 18.4, the upgraded assistant was delayed. In July, CEO Tim Cook assured users that development was progressing well and that the new capabilities were on track for release next year. Yet, if challenges persist, even the iOS 26.4 timeline could be impacted.

Read more:

Smarter Siri update set to transform how you use your iPhone

Some new iPhones change color on their own

Apple unveils MacBook Pro and iPad Pro with M5 chip — what's new

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
