Apple unveils M5-powered devices — MacBook Pro and iPad Pro

Apple MacBook Pro with M5 chip. Photo: Apple

Apple has unveiled the 14-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro featuring the new M5 chip, emphasizing a "huge leap" in AI performance thanks to the upgraded Neural Engine and enhanced computational platform.

This information is reported on Apple’s official website.

Advertisement

What’s new and performance improvements

MacBook Pro 14" (M5)

Apple introduced the next-generation 14-inch MacBook Pro with the Apple M5 chipset. For now, only the 14-inch model is available, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro continues to be offered exclusively in Pro/Max versions, which are not yet ready.

MacBook Pro with M5 chip. Photo: Apple

MacBook Pro with M5 chip. Photo: Apple

MacBook Pro with M5 chip. Photo: Apple 1 / 3





Key changes concern the hardware platform: the processor features a 10-core CPU (4 performance cores + 6 efficiency cores) and a 10-core GPU, as well as a 16-core Neural Engine. Apple in Cupertino claims that in AI tasks, the M5 is six times faster than the M1 and 3.5 times faster than the M4. In professional graphics applications and games, performance gains compared to the M4 reach 60%, while CPU performance increases by 20%.

Memory bandwidth has increased from 120 to 153 GB/s. A 4TB storage configuration has been added. Other specifications — design, display, battery life, and connectivity modules — have remained largely unchanged.

In the United States, the base model of the 14" MacBook Pro (2025) is priced at $1,599. Two colors are available: Silver and Space Black.

iPad Pro (M5)

Apple has also officially announced the new iPad Pro based on the Apple M5 chip. The main focus is on the NPU module: the company claims a massive improvement in AI tasks — up to 3.5 times compared to the M4.

iPad Pro with M5 chip. Photo: Apple

iPad Pro with M5 chip. Photo: Apple

iPad Pro with M5 chip. Photo: Apple 1 / 3





Standard performance has also improved: according to Apple’s measurements, the new iPad Pro delivers up to 1.5 times faster 3D ray-traced rendering compared to the previous iPad Pro generation, while overall rendering performance is up to 6.7 times higher than the M1-based model.

Apple has transitioned to its own connectivity modules: Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth use the Apple N1 chip with support for Bluetooth 6 and Wi‑Fi 7, while cellular models are equipped with the proprietary Apple C1X modem, already familiar from the iPhone Air.

The memory subsystem has been upgraded as well: bandwidth now reaches 150 GB/s (30% higher than the previous model), and read/write speeds have doubled. Models with 256 GB and 512 GB storage now come with 12 GB of RAM compared to 8 GB in the previous iPad Pro.

Other specifications remain unchanged: 11‑inch and 13‑inch displays, up to 10 hours of battery life, and two colors — Space Gray and Silver. Prices remain the same, starting at $999.

Read more:

iPhone 17 battery test — which model lasted the longest

watchOS 26 adds major new health tracking upgrades

Apple faces French investigation over Siri user privacy breach