Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology This iOS 26 feature helps extend your iPhone’s battery life

This iOS 26 feature helps extend your iPhone’s battery life

en
Publication time 12 October 2025 01:32
iOS 26 — how to extend your iPhone’s battery life with new settings
A person holding an Apple iPhone. Photo: Unsplash

While the update brings many noticeable changes, the most valuable features are those that quietly save battery life. After upgrading, the iPhone 16 Pro began to drain faster, yet several new tools in iOS 26 helped stabilize battery performance without compromising speed or functionality.

This was reported by MakeUseOf.

Advertisement

iOS 26 features that help improve battery life

iOS 26 introduces a new Adaptive Power Mode, designed to adjust dynamically to your personal usage patterns. Unlike Low Power Mode, it doesn’t disable essential features — instead, it subtly reduces screen brightness by a few percent, limits unnecessary background activity, and slightly scales back performance only when you’re not running demanding apps.

To enable it, go to "Settings" — "Battery" — "Power Mode", and activate notifications for when the mode is in use.

iOS 26 adaptive mode
Adaptive Power Mode in iOS 26. Photo: MakeUseOf

In the "Settings" —"Battery" section, it has become easier to identify "power-hungry" apps. The interface highlights those that consume excessive energy (background activity, screen time, frequent notifications), displays activity by day, and flags problematic apps. From there, it’s simple: delete unnecessary apps, temporarily force-close extras, or disable "Background App Refresh" for them.

Immediately after installing iOS 26, the system indexes files, optimizes apps, and updates databases — this temporarily increases energy consumption and may even slightly warm the device. Typically, everything stabilizes within a day or two. Small patches like iOS 26.1/26.1.1 often bring additional optimizations, so it’s worth keeping your device updated.

Read more:

Apple faces French investigation over Siri user privacy breach

Apple could release 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro amid M4 chip shortage

Does Apple slow iPhones with each new iOS update

Apple iPhone smartphone iOS charging battery
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information