The habit of leaving chargers plugged in — how much electricity do they actually consume?

Charger for a smartphone. Photo: Pexels

Almost everyone leaves their smartphone charger plugged in all day so that they can connect their phone as soon as it needs power. But does this convenience affect your electricity bill?

SlashGear writes about it.

How much power does standby mode consume?

Most phone chargers, like USB sockets, do not have a physical off button: they constantly "listen" to the network to detect a connected gadget. In standby mode, such an adapter consumes up to 0.5 W. In 2020, the ZDNET journalist measured the real iPhone charger and recorded about 135 Wh per month, which is approximately 58 kopecks (USD 0.014 — Ed.) at a rate of 4.32 UAH/kW (USD 0.10 — Ed.).

However, the amount will only seem modest as long as we are talking about one adapter. In a typical home, several chargers of varying quality are in use at the same time. Cheap, poorly assembled power supplies sometimes consume 20 times more electricity than the "native" accessories from the phone manufacturer, and old or counterfeit models also risk overheating and causing a fire. In addition to personal finances, the environment is also at stake: excessive power consumption increases carbon dioxide emissions.

The simplest solution is to get into the habit of unplugging the charger from the socket. Additionally, you can use extension cords with individual switches, "smart" plugs, or new adapters that cut off the power supply after charging is complete.

As a reminder, if the charger becomes warm after prolonged charging, this does not always indicate a problem. However, it is important to be able to distinguish between normal heating and overheating, which can damage the device.

