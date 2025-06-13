Charging your smartphone at night — will it damage your phone?

A smartphone on charge. Photo: Freepik

Many users have the habit of leaving their smartphone on the nightstand with a cable in the socket until morning. However, there are many myths surrounding nighttime charging. Some are afraid of "overcharging", while others are concerned about overheating. Some believe that it causes the battery to deteriorate faster.

Novyny.LIVE explains whether it's okay to leave your smartphone on charge overnight.

What really happens to the battery?

Modern phones automatically cut off the power supply as soon as the battery reaches 100%. It is impossible to "overcharge" it. The problem is that at night, the smartphone sometimes performs background tasks, such as backup and data synchronization. This causes the battery to discharge slightly and then recharge again. These short "refueling" sessions wear out the battery over time.

Some brands use adaptive charging, which keeps the charge level between 80% and 90% and only reaches 100% in the morning. This ensures that the phone is fully charged when you wake up. If your phone doesn't have this feature, it's not critical, but you should follow a few rules. Do not cover your smartphone with a blanket or pillow, and do not use cheap adapters. Overheating and short circuits are real risks.

Therefore, night charging won't harm your phone if it's lying on an open surface and connected to a high-quality power supply. To take the best care of your battery, put your phone on charge an hour or two before bedtime — your battery and your eyes will thank you.

