How to protect your phone from overheating in summer — tips that really work

Overheating your smartphone can lead to a significant drop in performance, rapid battery wear, and damage to internal components. In extreme cases, it can even cause an explosion. Therefore, it is important to follow a few simple rules to extend your gadget's lifespan, OBOZ.ua reports.

Avoid direct sunlight

Do not leave your device on a car dashboard or on the beach; keep it in the shade or in a cooler bag.

Avoid using your phone while it is charging

Your smartphone naturally heats up while charging; playing games or watching videos increases the temperature and puts extra strain on the battery.

Turn off any unnecessary features

If you don't need Bluetooth, GPS, the mobile internet, or Wi-Fi, turn them off. Activate power-saving mode to reduce processor usage.

Avoid heavy apps and games

Resource-intensive apps put a lot of strain on the processor, especially on hot days, which can cause overheating.

Cool your device properly

If your smartphone gets hot, turn it off and put it in a cool place. Do not put your device in the refrigerator because a sudden temperature change can cause condensation and damage the electronics.

Choose a ventilated case

Some accessories interfere with heat dissipation. In hot weather, remove regular silicone or plastic cases and use perforated models instead.

Keep the software up to date, and clear the cache

Timely firmware updates often optimize power consumption, and regularly clearing the cache reduces unnecessary load on the system.

If your smartphone overheats even when not in use, the problem may be with the hardware, such as the battery or processor. In this case, you should contact a service center.

