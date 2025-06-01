How to clear phone memory — what to delete so it doesn't slow down

Smartphone in hand. Photo: Unsplash

Smartphone owners often encounter warnings such as: "Storage is full", "Storage space running out", or "Cannot take photo". At such moments, not only does the device block the saving of new files or the installation of apps, it also starts to slow down or become unstable, explains OBOZ.ua.

Here's how to clean up space on your smartphone

Before deleting files, check how memory is allocated on your device. Your smartphone's settings usually have a special section that shows how much space is taken up by apps, photos, documents, cache, and other data. You can also see recommendations for cleaning up the memory.

Advertisement

One of the fastest ways to free up space is to look through the installed apps. Typically, there are apps that haven't been used in a long time or that take up too much space. Uninstalling unnecessary apps can free up a significant amount of storage space.

Photos, especially high-resolution photos, take up a lot of storage. If you aren't using cloud services yet, now is the time — backing up to Google Photos or iCloud keeps your photos safe and frees up physical storage on your device.

It's a good idea to periodically clear the app cache. Temporary files accumulate when you use apps and can take up gigabytes of memory. You can delete these files in the settings section of each program or in the system settings.

Another source of unnecessary information is downloaded documents. When browsing the web or sending emails, you may receive PDFs, DOCs, or other files that have long since become irrelevant. These files are usually stored in the Downloads folder, where they can easily be deleted manually.

Finally, it's worth checking the media sent in messaging apps. Photos, stickers, GIFs, and videos from chats can accumulate quickly, especially if apps automatically save these files to your device's memory. To avoid this in the future, disable the automatic saving function in the messenger settings.

As a reminder, smartphone memory is a limited and valuable resource that is always in short supply. Even if the storage capacity seems sufficient at first, it eventually fills up with digital "garbage" that takes up space and slows down the device.

As we wrote, by 2025, smartphones will have transformed into pocket-sized computers. They will not only receive calls and messages but also process large video files, run games, perform artificial intelligence tasks, and work with multiple applications simultaneously. Such multifunctionality requires powerful processors and a significant amount of RAM.