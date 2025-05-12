These files remain after uninstalling apps on Android — how to uninstall them

A smartphone with a list of apps on the screen. Photo: Unsplash

It's easy to install a new app from Google Play, so smartphones quickly become overrun with dozens of "trial" apps. When the interest fades, they remain in memory along with the cache and service files that were hastily installed in the background.

Gazeta.ua writes about how to completely uninstall them from the device's memory.

How to completely uninstall an app from your Android smartphone's memory

The fastest way is to hold down the app icon on the Home screen and drag it to the trash can icon or choose Uninstall from the context menu. However, this method sometimes leaves temporary data that gradually accumulates and slows down the system. If there is no uninstall option in the drop-down menu, you are dealing with a system app that Android won't let you get rid of.

The more reliable option starts in Settings. Go to the Apps section — All apps (the names of the items may vary slightly depending on the shell). To see the full list, tap the three dots in the upper right corner and activate Show system apps.

Next, open the application you need, go to the Memory section, and click Clear Data to delete the cache and service files. After clearing, return to the previous screen, click Uninstall, and confirm the action. The application will disappear along with all the "tails", and the smartphone's memory will breathe a sigh of relief.

