Which apps kill Android and iOS battery — 5 steps to fix it

A long-lasting smartphone battery remains one of the most important features for many users, but some apps can rapidly drain the battery. Some apps consume the most energy, OBOZ.ua writes.

How social networks, geolocation, and games eat up the charge

Social platforms and messaging apps like Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, Snapchat, WhatsApp, TikTok, and Telegram constantly synchronize data, send notifications, and often track your location. This means they run in the background almost continuously, quickly draining your battery.

Applications that actively use geolocation, such as Google Maps, Waze, Uber, Bolt, Runkeeper, Strava, and Life360, also constantly access the GPS module, further straining the battery. Resource-intensive mobile games are not far behind:

Genshin Impact;

PUBG Mobile;

Call of Duty Mobile;

Fortnite;

Asphalt 9.

These applications actively use the processor and graphics module, pushing the system to its limits.

Video conferencing on Zoom, Google Meet, or Skype; shooting Stories and Reels on Instagram or TikTok; and using AR filters on Snapchat all require constant access to the camera and microphone, significantly reducing battery life. Gmail, Outlook, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Google Photos maintain an active connection when you're sorting through emails or backing up photos. Additionally, YouTube, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch, and Apple Music streaming services consume a lot of mobile internet and use high-brightness displays.

To reduce power consumption, systematically check which apps are running in the background. You can do this by limiting background activity in Android or iOS settings, turning off geolocation when it is not needed, reducing screen brightness, switching to dark mode, and closing games and other "heavy" applications in a timely manner. If necessary, you can also turn on the system power saving mode.

