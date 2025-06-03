Google and Samsung presented their own smart glasses — what the new gadget can do

The prototype of Android XR Glasses. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

After months of rumors, Google demonstrated a prototype of its Android XR Glasses for the first time. The glasses feature firmware developed by Google and Samsung. The glasses were presented on stage at Google I/O, and journalists were immediately allowed to try a pair after the presentation. Although the test lasted only about five minutes, the device's combination of a familiar shape and meaningful functionality left a convincing impression, according to TechRadar.

Here's what we know about the Android XR Glasses

From the outside, the glasses look almost identical to classic black frames like the Meta Ray-Bans. However, thanks to their thicker temples, they manage to house a display, sensors, and control elements. When powered on, a thin information bar with the time and weather appeared at the top of the field of view. By pressing a button on the right temple, the author took a photo — and the image instantly "flashed" in front of their eyes, allowing them to check the shot without a smartphone.

The appearance of Android XR Smart Glasses. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

The journalists were not allowed to test some of the features demonstrated during the keynote presentation, such as notifications, calls, and translation, but they could use them. The Google representative turned on navigation, which impressed them the most. Tips for the next turn "hang" at the top of the view without blocking the road. If necessary, you can look down and see a mini-map that rotates with your head.

The prototype runs on the same Android XR platform as the Project Moohan headset. Samsung plans to release the latter this year to attract developers, who will receive tools for creating applications for the glasses by the end of 2025. The image on the built-in display is quite clear, though its performance in direct sunlight has yet to be tested — the demonstration took place in a specially equipped room.

The integration with the Gemini assistant made a strong impression. The author asked about the weather, requested an analysis of a painting reproduction, and even asked for a book to be judged by its cover — the AI responded with a voice and displayed the results on the lens. The combination of audio, display, and the Google ecosystem gives the device the feel of something genuinely useful, rather than just another concept.

So far, Samsung's prototype has proven its main point: the screen in the lens can enhance, not distract. If subsequent versions maintain this balance, the smart glasses market will quickly grow beyond a niche hobby.

As a reminder, Apple is actively developing its own smart glasses, which will serve as an affordable intermediate step on the way to full-fledged AR solutions. The N50 device will use Apple Intelligence technologies but will not have classic augmented reality implementation.

As we previously reported, Meta has made the live translation feature available in all countries where Ray-Ban smart glasses are officially sold. Announced at Meta Connect 2024, this feature allows users to hold a conversation in English, French, Italian, or Spanish while receiving translations in a convenient format.