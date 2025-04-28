Apple smart glasses can become a reality — everything we know about the new product

The concept of Apple smart glasses. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

The reputable insider Mark Gurman reported in the Power On feed that Apple continues to develop its own smart glasses, which should become an affordable intermediate link on the way to full-fledged AR devices. The gadget with the internal designation N50 integrates the latest developments of Apple Intelligence, but does not use augmented reality in the classical sense.

When may Apple smart glasses appear?

Apple has been openly declaring its ambitions to create market-leading AR glasses for many years, but a mass consumer product is still several years away. In the meantime, the company aims to offer a simpler option — smart glasses that are conceptually similar to the collaboration between Meta and Ray-Ban.

The current project includes built-in microphones, speakers, a voice assistant, and other sensors that will allow the glasses to analyse the environment and transmit useful information to the user. Unlike Meta Ray-Ban, Apple is still considering whether to add cameras for photo and video recording, a decision based on its privacy policy.

In a parallel direction, Apple is testing AirPods with miniature cameras that will also become part of the Visual Intelligence ecosystem. According to preliminary estimates, both new products may go on sale around 2027.

The reaction of the community in the comments varies: some users are only interested in full-fledged AR glasses, while the intermediate "smart format" seems to be a "flaw". Nevertheless, Apple sees the N50 as an important testbed for AI in devices that can be worn.

