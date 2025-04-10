Folding iPhones and iPads are back in the news — when does Apple plan to release new products?

The concept of the foldable Apple iPad. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Apple is famous for taking its time with the launch of new products, but information about foldable versions of the iPhone and iPad has reappeared. However, not all observers are sure that the company is really in a hurry.

Will there be foldable iPhones and iPads from Apple?

According to the information from the analyst from Hong Kong, Jeff Pu, Apple may start mass production of two foldable devices — 7.8-inch and 18.8-inch models — at the end of next year or in early 2027.

Other industry experts, such as Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, have also suggested that the foldable iPhone could be released in 2026.

While there have already been many predictions about the possible launch of the 7.8-inch iPhone, the larger device is shrouded in more mystery. Some sources indicate that the development of the foldable iPad is progressing more slowly than planned, and its release may be delayed.

Samsung Galaxy Fold, the first foldable smartphone from Samsung, was released back in 2019. Since then, Apple has been cautious: the company is in no hurry to join the folding phone race, as devices with this form factor have not become absolute market leaders in recent years.

Tim Cook is known for his careful approach to the launch of new technologies, such as the Apple Watch and ProMotion screens in the iPhone. So it's more likely that the foldable iPhone will be the first to appear to "test the waters" among users. Only then can Apple decide to launch a foldable iPad (or a hybrid with macOS) on the market.

It's not the first time analyst Jeff Pu has spoken about a future foldable iPad: he previously suggested that the tablet could run on macOS, effectively turning into a foldable MacBook. The question now remains whether both devices will actually be released at the same time.

Although sceptics believe that Apple is unlikely to risk launching two completely new form factors at the same time, forecasts for 2026 continue to circulate. Undoubtedly, Apple is adhering to the cautious strategy and pays special attention to the stability and demand in the market.

As a reminder, the first foldable iPhone is expected in late 2026, at the latest in early spring 2027. The device will have a form factor similar to the Galaxy Z Fold and will cost more than USD 2,000.

We also wrote that Apple aims to increase the screen durability and get rid of bend marks in the upcoming foldable iPhone. It is known that the company plans to produce hinges from liquid metal.