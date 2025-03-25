Fold problem solved — Apple to use liquid metal for folding iPhone

The concept of a folding iPhone. Photo: @mingchikuo/x.com

Apple is focusing on increased durability, improved screen flatness, and minimized fold marks in the design of the upcoming folding iPhone. The company plans to manufacture hinges from liquid metal using an injection molding process.

Insider Ming-Chi Kuo wrote about it on his X page.

Everything we know about the use of liquid metal

The company Dongguan EonTec will be the exclusive supplier of liquid metal. Apple has been using this technology for many years to make small components, such as the SIM ejector pin. However, the folding iPhone will be the first major use of this material in a critical mechanical part.

By the end of 2024, EonTec had shipped more than 10 million central shafts, key hinge components made from liquid metal. Manufacturers of folding Android smartphones are already preparing to compete with the upcoming folding iPhone, so they are expected to increasingly use liquid metal to make their hinges, which will drive the liquid metal market to grow rapidly.

Earlier, Ming-Chi Kuo spoke about the technical specifications of the folding iPhone and its likely price. He noted that the device will cost more than USD 2,000 and will attract the attention of Apple's loyal fan base despite the premium price.

Touch ID will return to the device, which will be hidden in the side button, as Face ID may not be available due to the thickness and limited internal space. The folding iPhone will have a book-like form factor, with an approximately 7.8-inch crease-free internal screen and an approximately 5.5-inch external display.

The thickness of the device will be 9-9.5 mm when folded and 4.5-4.8 mm when unfolded. The hinge, as we already know, will be made of liquid metal to visually avoid creases at the fold of the smartphone.

As a reminder, the upcoming iPhone 17 series continues to be rumored, fuelling user interest in the new products. The authoritative insider Mark Gurman shared new details about the Apple smartphone lineup.

We also wrote that earlier it was assumed that Apple was working on the folding iPad Pro. Recently, this was confirmed, and it was also clarified that one of the prototypes is already equipped with the new technology — Face ID under the screen.