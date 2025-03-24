The iPhone 17 series will receive the significant camera update — what did Mark Gurman share?

The unofficial rendering of the iPhone 17 Pro smartphone. Photo: Asher Dipprey

New rumors continue to emerge around the iPhone 17 series, fuelling interest in the upcoming innovations. The well-known insider Mark Gurman spoke about some new features that the Apple smartphone lineup may get.

Gurman told us what we can expect in September 2025, touching on all four models of the series.

Basic iPhone 17

The insider noted that the basic iPhone 17 will follow the trend of recent years without introducing significant new features. Traditionally, Apple has saved premium updates for Pro models. However, don't be disappointed, as last year's iPhone 16 was one of the biggest updates in recent years, almost as good as the iPhone 16 Pro in terms of features.

Gurman hinted that the iPhone 17 will receive some minor improvements, including an updated rear camera, but it's not certain that users will get the desired ProMotion and stay with 60Hz.

iPhone 17 Pro models

The Pro models are expected to receive significant camera updates. Gourmet reported that the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max could get 48-megapixel sensors for all three rear cameras. This will mean a significant upgrade over the current camera specs.

Currently, there are two 48-megapixel sensors and one 12-megapixel telephoto camera. Last year's iPhone 16 Pro Max is already one of the leaders in mobile photography, and the addition of 48-megapixel cameras could open up new possibilities that will improve the quality of photos and videos.

Is the iPhone 17 Air a smart choice?

The insider also suggested that the iPhone 17 Air could be a great option for those looking for an affordable and sleek alternative to the Pro versions. It will cost about USD 100 more than the iPhone 17, but users will be able to get a new slim design and a larger screen diagonal.

Although details about the new product are still scarce, it could be a promising way to get a thinner, lighter smartphone with a new design that will save money while also providing a premium experience.

Overall, the iPhone 17 lineup is expected to delight users by offering significant upgrades, with the Pro models traditionally leading the way in design and cameras. At the same time, the iPhone 17 Air could also be an interesting choice, bringing something new to the iPhone lineup.

