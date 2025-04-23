Apple is already preparing for the release of the iPhone 17e — when it should go on sale

Apple iPhone 16e smartphone. Photo: screenshot/YouTube

Apple is preparing another mid-range model: according to the trusted insider Fixed Focus Digital, the iPhone 17e is already entering the trial production stage. The device, according to the preliminary schedule, should go on sale at the end of May 2026, although the exact date has not yet been confirmed.

MacRumors writes about it.

Everything we know about the iPhone 17e

According to the insider, the new product will be released at about the same time as competing mid-range models from Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Redmi, or vivo. Thus, Apple can directly compete for market share in the fastest-growing price range.

The predecessor, the iPhone 16e, debuted at the end of February 2025 at a starting price of USD 599. The smartphone has a 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, A18 chip, and USB-C port, positioning itself as a more affordable alternative to the main iPhone 16 line.

Back in December, Fixed Focus Digital was the first to mention the name "iPhone 16e" when most people were expecting another model from the iPhone SE series. The day before the February release of the 16e, an insider also reported a new code project in Apple's supply chain, suggesting that it was the iPhone 17e.

In February, research firm CIRP predicted that the 17e would be released next year, although it was talking about February as a potential launch window. Launching a more affordable "e" version in the middle of the flagship's lifecycle could be more likely to stir consumer interest than Apple's traditional practice of adding new colors to the standard model.

Counterpoint Research analysts report that in the first quarter of 2025, Apple topped the global smartphone market for the first time in this period, capturing 19% of global sales. The successful launch of the iPhone 16e and high demand in developing countries played a significant role in this result.

As a reminder, it's been more than two years since the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were launched. Despite this, they remain the best Apple smartphones in terms of price and quality.

We also wrote that many users preferred the iPhone mini for its compactness, but this was not enough for Apple to continue its production. For fans of small smartphones, the company is preparing a gift in the form of the iPhone Fold, which will also be compact when folded.