Apple is preparing the foldable iPhone the size of an iPhone mini — everything we know

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 12 mini smartphones. Photo: Unsplash

Many people adored the iPhone mini, but it was not enough for Apple to continue its production. However, according to the latest rumors, fans of small smartphones may be in for a pleasant surprise: next year, the company plans to introduce its first folding iPhone, unofficially called the iPhone Fold.

It was reported by 9to5Mac.

The foldable iPhone will resemble the size of the iPhone mini

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the external display of the iPhone Fold will be close in size to the 5.4-inch screen of the iPhone mini, namely 5.5 inches. This means that when folded, the smartphone will resemble the dimensions of the mini-version, which is loved by many.

The first foldable model from Apple may cost between USD 2,000 and USD 2,500 — this is only an assumption at the moment, but it is clear that the price will be significantly higher than the cost of the previous iPhone mini or even the current Pro Max.

The main attention of users is often drawn to the internal screen, which is projected to be approximately 7.8-inch, i.e. like the iPad mini. Thus, fans of compact devices will get two advantages in one gadget: a convenient small external display for everyday tasks and a much larger internal screen when you need space for work or entertainment.

The concept of the appearance of Apple's foldable iPhone. Photo: 9to5Mac

Apple expects that the foldable smartphone will be of interest not only to fans of small screens. Although the 5.5-inch external screen may seem too small for fans of the 6.9-inch Pro Max, the expanded iPhone Fold will have a 7.8-inch panel, which will satisfy the demand for more space. So one model can be a universal solution for different users.

Not everyone is convinced that the external display of the iPhone Fold will really resemble the iPhone mini, because, in addition to the diagonal, the aspect ratio of the screen plays an important role. Some commentators note that even with similar diagonal dimensions, the design can be very different.

The main disadvantage is the high cost. However, for those who are looking for a small phone and at the same time want to get "tablet" capabilities in one device, the iPhone Fold promises to be an interesting option. According to forecasts, it will be able to satisfy two groups of users at once: those who miss the "mini" and those who need a much larger screen.

As a reminder, there were earlier rumors that Apple might be developing the foldable iPad Pro. They were confirmed, and it even turned out that one of the prototypes received the new technology — Face ID under the screen.

We also wrote that in 2027, we can expect the first foldable iPhone from Apple. The device will have a book form factor and an impressive price tag that will exceed USD 2,000.