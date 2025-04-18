iPhone 14 in 2025 — why it's the best choice for price and quality among Apple devices

Apple iPhone 14 smartphone near flower pots. Photo: Unsplash

Despite the fact that more than two years have passed since the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were announced, these smartphones are now the most commonly recommended for users who want modern features without overpaying. The starting price of UAH 25,999 (USD 627.75 — Ed.) for the base model makes the "fourteen" perhaps the most attractive offer for owners of iPhone 11 and older devices who are thinking of upgrading.

Why the "old" iPhone 14 models remain the most profitable

In fact, the buyer has a choice between only two screen and battery sizes: The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 or the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, which starts at UAH 36,999 (USD 893.35 — Ed.). In all other respects — performance, cameras, security features — both versions are identical, so comfort in the hand, battery life, and budget remain the key factors.

The key advantages of the series lie in the details of everyday use. The main camera offers high-quality images in a wide range of scenarios, and the front-facing autofocus raises the bar for selfies. Action Mode significantly mitigates shake when shooting on the move, and design changes have made it easier to repair, which will reduce potential service costs. This is complemented by long battery life, high processing power, and useful features such as accident detection and emergency SOS via satellite.

There were some compromises, of course. Ultra-wide photos are noticeably inferior to the main camera, and video in low light looks only satisfactory. The large display of the Plus version still lacks the specific iOS features that would unlock the potential of a 6.7-inch panel. In addition, both smartphones do not support the increased refresh rate of ProMotion, the always-on display, and the new action button familiar to users of the iPhone 15 Pro and the latest iPhone 16 line.

However, if these additional amenities are not critical, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus remain the most balanced choice in 2025. By purchasing them, the buyer will get a strong balance between the latest technology, reliability, and value — a ratio that is currently unmatched by any other Apple offering.

