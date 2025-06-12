TOP 3 reasons to switch to a keyboard phone

Keypad phone in hands. Photo: YouTube/screenshot

At some point, you may want to spend less time on your smartphone without completely abandoning modern technology. This is where keypad phones come in. Some of them even work on a simplified version of Android.

Novyny.LIVE explains why switching to a keypad phone makes sense in 2025.

3 reasons to switch to a keypad phone

One of the most noticeable advantages of "dumb phones" is autonomy. Even feature-rich keypad devices consume much less power than smartphones because they lack large screens with high refresh rates and resource-intensive applications, so their batteries last longer. The operating time without recharging depends on the model, but a week on a single charge is a very realistic figure for such devices.

Another advantage is its compact size. As modern smartphones grow in size, it becomes more difficult to fit them in your pocket. A small keypad phone, however, can easily fit in tight clothes and is more comfortable to hold. It is also suitable for jogging or traveling without an additional case.

Finally, the matter of privacy. Standard keypad cell phones support far fewer applications that track user behavior. Even if some models allow you to install WhatsApp or Messenger, they can collect much less data. The absence of "heavy" services means the phone won't actively store and transmit information about the owner's location, habits, and purchases.

For those who want to reduce their digital footprint while still being able to stay connected, keypad phones offer a balanced option: they are simpler, more autonomous, and less intrusive in terms of data collection.

