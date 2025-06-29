The cell phone charger is overheating — is it dangerous?

A smartphone charger. Photo: Unsplash

If you notice that your phone is warm after charging for a few hours, there's no need to panic. However, knowing the difference between comfortable warmth and dangerous overheating is critical to your safety and the integrity of your gadget.

SlashGear writes about this.

When does overheating become a threat?

During the transmission of electricity, some energy is inevitably lost in the form of heat. Therefore, a slight heating of the charger is normal. Fast charging technologies exacerbate this situation: the higher the current, the more actively both the smartphone and the power brick heat up. A little heat shouldn't bother you, especially if you're using a certified charger connected to a working power source. However, it's important not to leave your phone connected for too long after it reaches 100%. Otherwise, the extra energy could turn into excessive heat.

The alarm should trigger when the charger gets extremely hot, to the point that it is difficult to touch. If this happens, you should immediately disconnect the power supply and the cable. Then, check for the smell of burnt plastic or smoke. Severe overheating may indicate internal damage to the power supply or the smartphone itself. Delaying disconnection can lead to melted components or even a fire, during which toxic fumes will be released.

Why does the charger overheat?

There are several reasons why a charger may overheat.

Often, the problem lies within the charger itself. Cheap, unbranded adapters lack protective circuits and proper current control systems, causing them to wear out faster and preventing them from negotiating a safe voltage with your smartphone. Damaged or poor-quality cables create an additional danger by increasing electrical resistance. The charger tries to compensate for the losses by increasing the load and temperature. Finally, high external temperatures — such as direct sunlight or a poorly ventilated room — accelerate thermal overclocking, when the gadget and power supply heat each other up to a critical level.

As soon as you notice the charger overheating, stop using it and try to identify the cause. Check the cable for damage, ensure the outlet is in good working order, and, most importantly, use certified charging accessories from reputable manufacturers.

As a reminder, the charging port is one of the most vulnerable parts of a smartphone. Even a small particle of dust can cause charging interruptions. It's important to regularly check the connector and clean it properly if necessary.

As we mentioned, nighttime charging of smartphones is still controversial. Despite widespread fears of "overcharging" or battery wear, modern devices are mostly protected; however, there are nuances to consider.