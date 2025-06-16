How to clean your phone’s charging port safely and properly

A smartphone on charging. Photo: Unsplash

The charging port is one of the most sensitive components of any smartphone, and even a small amount of dirt or lint can prevent a proper connection. Fortunately, you can clean it yourself — safely — by following a few simple steps.

That’s according to OBOZ.ua.

Advertisement

How to clean your phone’s charging port

Dust, pocket lint, and other debris can build up inside the charging port over time, disrupting the connection. The first step is always to turn off your phone to avoid short circuits. Use a flashlight to carefully inspect the port and identify what’s preventing the cable from fitting snugly.

You’ll need a toothpick or a small wooden or plastic stick, plus optionally a can of compressed air, a soft brush, and isopropyl alcohol if there’s visible corrosion.

Gently lift and remove any visible debris — don’t apply pressure, as the contact pins inside are delicate. A short burst of compressed air can help remove fine particles, but hold the can upright to prevent moisture from entering the port.

Never use metal objects like needles or paper clips — they can damage the connectors and cause a short circuit. Also, don’t pour any liquid directly into the port, even alcohol.

Once finished, plug in your charger to see if the cable sits securely. If your phone still won’t charge or the port feels loose, it may be damaged and require professional repair. Addressing this early can help you avoid a much more expensive fix later on.

Previously, we reported that a single charger left plugged in draws only a small amount of energy — but when several are connected around the home, the cost can add up. Worse, constantly powered adapters may pose a fire risk.

We also covered 10 common charging habits that can reduce battery life or even cause devices to overheat and catch fire.