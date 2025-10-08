Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
iOS 26.1 changes how you turn off your iPhone alarm

Publication time 8 October 2025 15:19
Apple makes turning off your iPhone alarm harder in iOS 26.1
iPhone with a new alarm clock in iOS 26 on the screen next to cats. Photo: still from video/YouTube

In the second beta of iOS 26.1, Apple has redesigned the iPhone's alarm screen. To turn off the alarm completely, you now need to swipe the screen with the "Slide to Stop" gesture. A short touch still works to snooze.

MacRumors writes about this.

What's changed on the alarm and timer screen

In iOS 26.1 beta 2, simply pressing the button will no longer stop the alarm — you need to swipe "Slide to Stop." This change reduces the risk of accidentally turning off the alarm when the user was just trying to take a nap.

iOS 26.1 changes how you turn off your iPhone alarm
The new snooze button in iOS 26.1. Photo: MacRumors

Apple is keeping the updated design of the large Stop and Snooze buttons, while fixing a problem that users have been experiencing in the current iOS 26: accidentally pressing Stop instead of Snooze. For comparison, these elements were smaller and spaced out in iOS 18, which sometimes made it difficult to press the correct button. The same slide gesture is now used for timers in iOS 18.1 beta 2.

Since this is a test version, Apple may change it or revert to the current alarm screen, but the update appears to be a logical improvement.

Read more:

iOS 26 update is cutting down on spam calls

iOS 26 adds Hold Assist — iPhone can wait on calls for you

Apple iPhone iOS functions alarm
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
