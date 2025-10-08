iOS 26 Hold Assist — new feature alerts when a live person answers calls

iPhone screen with “Hold Assist” active, showing: “You’ll be notified to pick up.” Photo: MacRumors.

Apple’s latest iOS 26 update brings a clever new feature called Hold Assist, designed to save users from the frustration of waiting on hold. The feature automatically detects hold music during calls and alerts you when a live person picks up, letting you continue other tasks on your iPhone in the meantime. According to Apple.

This was reported by MacRumors.

How Hold Assist Works

Hold Assist activates automatically when you’re placed on hold for 10–15 seconds. A notification will pop up asking if you want to "Hold this Call?" Tapping the Hold button enables the feature, while dismissing it keeps you on the line manually. Once active, you can return to your Home screen and continue using your phone.

iPhone screen with "Hold Assist" notification active, showing the option to tap Hold.

Photo: MacRumors.

On iPhones with a Dynamic Island, Hold Assist appears as a Live Activity, while other models display a green bubble in the corner during background call activity. The feature also works on macOS Tahoe, showing the same notifications on your desktop.

Getting notified when a person answers

Hold Assist monitors hold music to detect when a live agent answers. Users will receive a notification to return to the call immediately. While the system works best with standard hold music, voice-heavy automated messages or music with lyrics may require closer attention. Transcripts of spoken words are provided to help identify when it’s time to pick up.

Manual activation

If you initially ignore the Hold Assist prompt, you can enable it later. During a call on hold, tap the More button (three dots) and select Hold Assist from the menu to activate it manually.

This simple yet practical feature aims to make phone calls less disruptive, especially for busy users who often get caught on hold.

