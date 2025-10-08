Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology iOS 26 adds Hold Assist — iPhone can wait on calls for you

iOS 26 adds Hold Assist — iPhone can wait on calls for you

en
Publication time 8 October 2025 12:06
iOS 26 Hold Assist — new feature alerts when a live person answers calls
iPhone screen with “Hold Assist” active, showing: “You’ll be notified to pick up.” Photo: MacRumors.

Apple’s latest iOS 26 update brings a clever new feature called Hold Assist, designed to save users from the frustration of waiting on hold. The feature automatically detects hold music during calls and alerts you when a live person picks up, letting you continue other tasks on your iPhone in the meantime. According to Apple.

This was reported by MacRumors.

Advertisement

How Hold Assist Works

Hold Assist activates automatically when you’re placed on hold for 10–15 seconds. A notification will pop up asking if you want to "Hold this Call?" Tapping the Hold button enables the feature, while dismissing it keeps you on the line manually. Once active, you can return to your Home screen and continue using your phone.

Hold Assist
iPhone screen with "Hold Assist" notification active, showing the option to tap Hold.
Photo: MacRumors.

On iPhones with a Dynamic Island, Hold Assist appears as a Live Activity, while other models display a green bubble in the corner during background call activity. The feature also works on macOS Tahoe, showing the same notifications on your desktop.

Getting notified when a person answers

Hold Assist monitors hold music to detect when a live agent answers. Users will receive a notification to return to the call immediately. While the system works best with standard hold music, voice-heavy automated messages or music with lyrics may require closer attention. Transcripts of spoken words are provided to help identify when it’s time to pick up.

Manual activation

If you initially ignore the Hold Assist prompt, you can enable it later. During a call on hold, tap the More button (three dots) and select Hold Assist from the menu to activate it manually.

This simple yet practical feature aims to make phone calls less disruptive, especially for busy users who often get caught on hold.

Read more:

Apple prepares major RCS messaging upgrades for iOS 26.1–26.4

iOS 26.4 adds new emoji — Bigfoot, trombone, and distorted face

Apple to release iOS 26.1 — launch date and key iPhone changes

Apple iPhone iOS calls updates
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information