Main Technology Apple releases iOS 26 with fresh design and updates

Apple releases iOS 26 with fresh design and updates

en
Publication time 16 September 2025 17:19
iOS 26 release — new look and key features for iPhone
Several iPhones displaying iOS 26 features like lock screen, widgets, and notifications. Photo: 9to5Mac.

On September 15, Apple rolled out iOS 26 along with updates to iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS. The software is free to download for supported devices starting today.

This was reported by Engadget.

Fresh look: Liquid Glass

The standout change is Apple’s new Liquid Glass design, which brings a translucent interface and floating buttons across the home screen, lock screen, and apps.

Key features in iOS 26

  • Phone & Messages: Hold Assist alerts you when an operator picks up; spam and unknown senders can be filtered; polls can be created in group chats.
  • Live Translation: Real-time translations in calls, FaceTime, and texts.
  • Visual Intelligence: Search directly from what’s on your screen, including screenshots.
  • Camera updates: Cleaner layout plus alerts if your lens is dirty.
  • FaceTime safety tools: On-device nudity detection that pauses calls.
  • Lock screen & alarms: More customization options, 3D effects, and flexible snooze times.

Updates for iPad and AirPods

  • iPadOS 26 introduces true windowed multitasking, a new menu bar, and the Liquid Glass look.
  • AirPods gain live translation, studio-quality recording, camera shutter control, and—on AirPods Pro 3—heart-rate monitoring.

Device compatibility

iOS 26 is available for iPhone SE (2nd gen) and newer, including all iPhone 11–17 models. Older devices remain on iOS 18.7 with security patches.

Why "26"?

Apple has aligned OS version numbers with calendar years, so the 2025 release is branded iOS 26, reflecting the year ahead.

