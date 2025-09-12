Apple Store down: iPhone 17 pre-orders coming in 40+ countries

Photo: pcmag

Ahead of the pre-order launch of the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro, Apple's online store is down. Pre-orders are expected to be available at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the United States.

This was reported by MacRumors.

When the store comes back online, customers in more than 40 countries and regions, including Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States, will be able to pre-order iPhone 17 models.

Apple Store's message on the US website. Photo: screenshot

"We love that early energy. Almost ready for you. Pre-order begins at 5:00 a.m. PDT. See you soon," reads the website.

The iPhone 17 will be available in lavender, sage, mist blue, white, and black with 256GB or 512GB of storage. The iPhone Air will be available in sky blue, light gold, cloud white, and space black with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage.

The iPhone 17 is priced starting at $799, while the iPhone Air starts at $999.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are available in silver, cosmic orange, and deep blue. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. This year, the Pro Max has an exclusive 2TB storage tier.

The iPhone 17 Pro is priced starting at $1,099, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced starting at $1,199.

After the pre-order period ends, the phones will launch on Friday, September 19.

