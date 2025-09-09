iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max released — bigger battery, 48MP cameras, A19 Pro chip

The iPhone 17 Pro. Photo: screenshot

Apple has unveiled the latest additions to its flagship lineup: the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. These models feature a completely redesigned aluminum unibody and are protected by Ceramic Shield on both the front and back. The front now uses Ceramic Shield 2, providing three times better scratch resistance, while the rear glass is advertised as four times more resistant to cracks than previous models.

Bigger screens, advanced cameras, and longer battery make the iPhone 17 Pro series a powerhouse

iPhone 17 Pro features. Photo: screenshot

The iPhone 17 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max offers a 6.9-inch screen, both reaching up to 3,000 nits of peak outdoor brightness and offering twice the outdoor contrast of earlier models.

Advertisement

Photography capabilities have been upgraded significantly. Both phones include a rear camera plateau housing three 48-megapixel Fusion cameras with an improved Telephoto lens capable of 8x optical zoom. The front-facing 18-megapixel camera supports Center Stage, allowing a wider field of view and automatic framing. The camera system also supports Genlock for syncing multiple cameras, ProRes RAW, Dolby Vision HDR, 4K120, Apple Log 2, and ACES for professional video creation.

Performance is powered by the A19 Pro chip with a six-core CPU and six-core GPU, delivering up to 40% faster sustained performance than the iPhone 16 Pro. Thermal management is enhanced by a vapor chamber that distributes heat strategically across the system, while the N1 chip supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread.

Battery life has been significantly extended, especially in eSIM-only models, with the iPhone 17 Pro Max offering up to 39 hours of video playback — the longest of any iPhone to date. Apple has also redesigned the internal layout to maximize battery capacity.

Storage options have increased, with both models now configurable up to 2TB, doubling the previous maximum. Color choices include Silver, Deep Blue, and Cosmic Orange.

New accessories include the TechWoven case, which combines multiple yarn colors with a protective coating, and a Crossbody Strap, succeeding Apple’s discontinued FineWoven line.

Pre-orders in the U.S. begin on Friday, September 12, with prices starting at $1,099 for the iPhone 17 Pro and $1,199 for the Pro Max, both with 256GB of storage. Devices will be available in stores starting September 19.

Apple also confirmed that iOS 26 will be released on Monday, September 15.

Read more:

iPhone 17 debuts with 6.3-inch display and ProMotion support

Apple unveils iPhone Air — thinnest, most efficient iPhone yet

Apple unveils Watch Series 11 with 5G and hypertension alerts