The iPhone Air has been released, featuring the thinnest iPhone ever with a titanium frame, 48MP camera, and A19 Pro chip

Apple has officially introduced the iPhone Air, marking the slimmest smartphone in the company's history. Measuring just 5.6mm thick, the device features a polished titanium frame and is designed for maximum durability with Ceramic Shield 2 on both the front and back, offering three times better scratch resistance than previous models.

The iPhone Air incorporates a 6.5-inch OLED display with ProMotion and peak outdoor brightness of up to 3,000 nits — the brightest display Apple has ever installed in an iPhone. A seven-layer antireflective coating further improves visibility in bright conditions.

Photography has been reimagined with a 48-megapixel rear fusion camera offering 1x and 2x modes, paired with an 18-megapixel front camera equipped with Center Stage. This AI-powered feature automatically adjusts the frame based on the number of people present, while a square sensor allows multiple composition sizes without rotating the phone. Dual-capture video combines front and rear camera footage, and the front camera’s stabilization keeps subjects in frame while the rear camera allows for zooming.

Under the hood, the iPhone Air is powered by the upgraded A19 Pro chip, featuring a six-core CPU, second-generation Dynamic Caching in the GPU, and unified image compression. A newly designed C1X modem provides faster and more energy-efficient connectivity, making the iPhone Air Apple’s most power-efficient smartphone yet. It also integrates the N1 chip for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and Thread connectivity, and relies solely on eSIM technology.

Apple re-engineered the internal layout to maximize battery space, introducing adaptive power modes to intelligently manage energy usage. According to Apple executive Jeff Ternus, the phone delivers "incredible all-day battery life" despite its thin profile.

The iPhone Air replaces the "Plus" model in the lineup, positioned above the standard iPhone 17 but below the iPhone 17 Pro. Available colors include Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue. Pricing begins at $999, with pre-orders starting Friday and shipments arriving on September 19.

