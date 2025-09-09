Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Apple launches AirPods Pro 3 with improved noise cancellation

Apple launches AirPods Pro 3 with improved noise cancellation

en
Publication time 9 September 2025 20:41
Apple AirPods Pro 3 released with better noise cancellation, heart rate monitor, and live translation
Apple AirPods Pro 3 with updated design and multilingual features. Photo: MacRumors.

Apple unveiled the new AirPods Pro 3 at its "Awe Dropping" event in Apple Park. The updated earbuds come with a slightly refreshed design, an improved in-ear fit, and enhanced sound quality.

AirPods Pro 3 feature improved noise cancellation, live translation, and new tools for hearing health

AirPods Pro 3
Apple’s new AirPods Pro 3 with hearing aid features, heart rate sensor, and improved noise cancellation. Photo: MacRumorsLive/X.

According to the company, the AirPods Pro 3 deliver twice the Active Noise Cancellation performance of the AirPods Pro 2, and four times that of the original model. The earbuds also feature new foam ear tips and an upgraded acoustic architecture that provides stronger bass and a wider soundstage.

Among the headline features is live translation. As explained by Apple VP of Hardware Kate Bergeron, the AirPods Pro 3 lower the speaker’s volume so translations can be heard clearly, while an iPhone can display the text if needed.

Apple also introduced new tools focused on hearing health and hearing aid functionality, making the AirPods Pro 3 not just audio accessories but also supportive devices for well-being.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
