Apple AirPods Pro 3 released with better noise cancellation, heart rate monitor, and live translation

Apple AirPods Pro 3 with updated design and multilingual features. Photo: MacRumors.

Apple unveiled the new AirPods Pro 3 at its "Awe Dropping" event in Apple Park. The updated earbuds come with a slightly refreshed design, an improved in-ear fit, and enhanced sound quality.

AirPods Pro 3 feature improved noise cancellation, live translation, and new tools for hearing health

Apple’s new AirPods Pro 3 with hearing aid features, heart rate sensor, and improved noise cancellation. Photo: MacRumorsLive/X.

According to the company, the AirPods Pro 3 deliver twice the Active Noise Cancellation performance of the AirPods Pro 2, and four times that of the original model. The earbuds also feature new foam ear tips and an upgraded acoustic architecture that provides stronger bass and a wider soundstage.

Advertisement

Among the headline features is live translation. As explained by Apple VP of Hardware Kate Bergeron, the AirPods Pro 3 lower the speaker’s volume so translations can be heard clearly, while an iPhone can display the text if needed.

Apple also introduced new tools focused on hearing health and hearing aid functionality, making the AirPods Pro 3 not just audio accessories but also supportive devices for well-being.

Read more:

iPhone 17 Event — big camera upgrades coming

Apple to reveal iPhone 17 Air today — here’s what we know