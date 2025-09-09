Apple may unveil iPhone 17 Air today — leaks and expectations

iPhone 17 Air (Concept). Photo: X/@technizoconcept

Today, on September 9, Apple plans to launch a new iPhone 17 Air model with a significantly thinner design. Numerous rumors circulated, building anticipation and predicting upgrades to the camera design, battery size, and display.

This was reported by The Information.

iPhone 17 Air rumors: specs, design, and features

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, iPhone 17 Air will feature a "major redesign" with a single rear camera located on a horizontal camera bar running along the top of the device and a narrower Dynamic Island.

Kuo believes the iPhone 17 Air will be 5.5 mm thick at its thinnest point, likely meaning it will have a 5.5 mm chassis and a thicker rear camera bump area. The device is rumored to have a 6.6-inch display and is expected to replace the Plus model in Apple's lineup.

A thinner body usually means a smaller battery: the iPhone 17 Air is said to have a 2,800-2,900mAh battery, which is less than not only what's expected from the Pro models, but also the claimed 3,900mAh in the competing Galaxy S25 Edge. For comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro contained a 3,582mAh cell.

According to rumors, the Air will receive the A19 Pro chip, like the Pro versions, but with five graphics cores instead of six, as in the iPhone 17 Pro. At the same time, it should be more powerful than the iPhone 17.

Novyny.LIVE will have live text coverage of Apple's Awe Dropping Event on September 9, so you can follow along with our live blog while watching.

