Apple may announce AirPods Pro 3 alongside iPhone 17

Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless headphones. Photo: Unsplash

At Apple's "Awe Dropping" presentation on September 9, the company may unveil the AirPods Pro 3. However, radical changes to the headphones, including an infrared camera, are not expected until next year.

This was reported by Gizmochina.

What to expect from AirPods Pro 3 and the next generation

According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the AirPods Pro 3 are scheduled for release in the second half of 2025. Therefore, their appearance at the September 9 event makes sense. Another hint was the reference to the new AirPods found in the iOS 16 code in June.

The update is expected to offer a slightly updated design and enhanced active noise cancellation, likely due to a new proprietary H3 chip.

However, Apple is preparing a significant advancement for 2026: the next generation of AirPods is expected to feature built-in infrared cameras. These hardware changes will be accompanied by new features compatible with Apple Vision Pro and its future versions.

Meanwhile, the company is enhancing the health features of its headphones. Expected options include heart rate tracking, temperature measurement, and improved Hearing Assist.

