Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayHomePsychology 2025SportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarPsychologyTravelHoroscopeEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Technology iPhone 17 presentation — where to watch online and what to expect

iPhone 17 presentation — where to watch online and what to expect

en
Publication time 5 September 2025 18:31
Apple to present iPhone 17 on September 9 — full event online with prices and features
Photo: zdnet

September is often called "Techtember" in the technology world due to the large number of new products presented. This year is no exception, with one of the biggest and most highly anticipated events, the Apple Event, taking place on Tuesday, September 9.

Novyny.LIVE got you here and prepared a guide to the Apple Event 2025: when, where to watch and what to expect.

Advertisement

Apple Event 2025 — when? 

Apple keynotes typically begin at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. The following are the corresponding times in the countries where most of our readers live:

  • US: at 10 am (PST/PDT), 11 am (MST/MDT), noon (CST/CDT), 1 pm (EST/EDT)
  • Canada: as above, and 2 pm (AST/ADT)
  • UK: at 6 pm (GMT/BST)
  • Europe: at 7 pm (CET/CEST), 8 pm (EET/EEST)
  • India: at 10.30 pm (IST)
  • Australia: Next day at 1 am (AWST/AWDT), 2.30 am (ACST/ACDT), 3 am (AEST/AEDT)
  • New Zealand: Next day at 5 am (NZST/NZDT)

Where to watch the event online?

You can stream the whole show on Apple's website or on its YouTube channel. Novyny.LIVE will have live text coverage below so you can follow along with our live blog while watching.

New iPhone lineup & more 

It's highly likely that Apple will launch the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and an especially slim model, the iPhone 17 Air at this event. See all the leaked colors of the future lineup here.

The Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, which are predicted to have larger-than-ever displays, may also be presented on September 9. They may be released alongside the third-generation Apple Watch SE and third-generation AirPods Pro.

What to expect from new Apple's hardware? 

The standout newcomer is the iPhone 17 Air, which is rumored to be just 5.5 mm thick — making it the thinnest iPhone ever produced.

For the first time in years, Apple may abandon the familiar square camera bump. Leaked prototypes reveal that the Pro models will feature a full-width rectangular camera bar.

Apple is set to equip its flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max with an all-48-megapixel rear camera setup. This includes a new zoom system optimized for spatial video capture, which will enhance the experience for Vision Pro users.

All iPhone 17 models are expected to ship with a 120 Hz ProMotion OLED display, which is a first for non-Pro models. The standard versions will feature the A19 chip, while the Pro line will feature the more efficient and powerful A19 Pro chip. The Pro editions' vapor chamber cooling and up to 12 GB of RAM will make them better able to handle AI-driven tasks.

Expect Wi-Fi 7 support, faster USB-C charging, and stronger MagSafe wireless charging of up to 35 watts. To achieve their ultra-slim design, some models, particularly the Air, could even go eSIM-only.

The iPhone 17 series will run iOS 26 out of the box with Apple’s new Liquid Glass design language, which features a sleek, fluid interface inspired by VisionOS. With deeper integration of Apple Intelligence, users can expect smarter Siri interactions, advanced editing tools, and seamless, AI-powered features.

When will iOS 26 become available for the public?

The release candidate for iOS 26 is expected to debut on or after September 9, based on this timeline, the official public release could follow shortly thereafter, around September 15.

iPhone 17 — pre-orders Friday, Sept. 12

Pre-orders typically open on the Friday following the keynote. If it’s the same as last year, the time will be 5 a.m. Pacific Time, 8 a.m. Eastern Time, and 1 p.m. in the U.K.

Read more:

iPhone 17 prices may stay flat — only one model could rise

6 hidden iPhone camera tricks you need to try

Don’t update to iOS 26 without doing these things first

Apple iPhone September technologies presentation event 9 вересня
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information