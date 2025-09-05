Apple to present iPhone 17 on September 9 — full event online with prices and features

Photo: zdnet

September is often called "Techtember" in the technology world due to the large number of new products presented. This year is no exception, with one of the biggest and most highly anticipated events, the Apple Event, taking place on Tuesday, September 9.

Novyny.LIVE got you here and prepared a guide to the Apple Event 2025: when, where to watch and what to expect.

Apple Event 2025 — when?

Apple keynotes typically begin at 10 am PT/1 pm ET. The following are the corresponding times in the countries where most of our readers live:

US : at 10 am (PST/PDT), 11 am (MST/MDT), noon (CST/CDT), 1 pm (EST/EDT)

: at 10 am (PST/PDT), 11 am (MST/MDT), noon (CST/CDT), 1 pm (EST/EDT) Canada : as above, and 2 pm (AST/ADT)

: as above, and 2 pm (AST/ADT) UK : at 6 pm (GMT/BST)

: at 6 pm (GMT/BST) Europe : at 7 pm (CET/CEST), 8 pm (EET/EEST)

: at 7 pm (CET/CEST), 8 pm (EET/EEST) India : at 10.30 pm (IST)

: at 10.30 pm (IST) Australia : Next day at 1 am (AWST/AWDT), 2.30 am (ACST/ACDT), 3 am (AEST/AEDT)

: Next day at 1 am (AWST/AWDT), 2.30 am (ACST/ACDT), 3 am (AEST/AEDT) New Zealand: Next day at 5 am (NZST/NZDT)

Where to watch the event online?

You can stream the whole show on Apple's website or on its YouTube channel . Novyny.LIVE will have live text coverage below so you can follow along with our live blog while watching.

New iPhone lineup & more

It's highly likely that Apple will launch the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, and an especially slim model, the iPhone 17 Air at this event. See all the leaked colors of the future lineup here.

The Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, which are predicted to have larger-than-ever displays, may also be presented on September 9. They may be released alongside the third-generation Apple Watch SE and third-generation AirPods Pro.

What to expect from new Apple's hardware?

The standout newcomer is the iPhone 17 Air, which is rumored to be just 5.5 mm thick — making it the thinnest iPhone ever produced.

For the first time in years, Apple may abandon the familiar square camera bump. Leaked prototypes reveal that the Pro models will feature a full-width rectangular camera bar.

Apple is set to equip its flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max with an all-48-megapixel rear camera setup. This includes a new zoom system optimized for spatial video capture, which will enhance the experience for Vision Pro users.

All iPhone 17 models are expected to ship with a 120 Hz ProMotion OLED display, which is a first for non-Pro models. The standard versions will feature the A19 chip, while the Pro line will feature the more efficient and powerful A19 Pro chip. The Pro editions' vapor chamber cooling and up to 12 GB of RAM will make them better able to handle AI-driven tasks.

Expect Wi-Fi 7 support, faster USB-C charging, and stronger MagSafe wireless charging of up to 35 watts. To achieve their ultra-slim design, some models, particularly the Air, could even go eSIM-only.

The iPhone 17 series will run iOS 26 out of the box with Apple’s new Liquid Glass design language, which features a sleek, fluid interface inspired by VisionOS. With deeper integration of Apple Intelligence, users can expect smarter Siri interactions, advanced editing tools, and seamless, AI-powered features.

When will iOS 26 become available for the public?

The release candidate for iOS 26 is expected to debut on or after September 9, based on this timeline, the official public release could follow shortly thereafter, around September 15.

iPhone 17 — pre-orders Friday, Sept. 12

Pre-orders typically open on the Friday following the keynote. If it’s the same as last year, the time will be 5 a.m. Pacific Time, 8 a.m. Eastern Time, and 1 p.m. in the U.K.

