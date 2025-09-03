Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology iPhone 17 prices may stay flat — only one model could rise

iPhone 17 prices may stay flat — only one model could rise

en
Publication time 3 September 2025 19:45
JPMorgan predicts iPhone 17 prices mostly unchanged — Pro model may start at $1,099 with more storage
Concept of the Apple iPhone 17 Pro smartphone. Photo: still from video/YouTube

One week remains before the iPhone 17 lineup launch, and despite market expectations of across-the-board price hikes, a new report brings more optimism. Analysts at JPMorgan predict minimal or even zero price increases — with one exception.

The update was reported by 9to5Mac.

Which iPhone 17 model may cost more

JPMorgan released updated projections ahead of next week’s iPhone 17 announcement. Contrary to earlier forecasts of higher prices for nearly every model, the final outlook appears milder.

According to the bank, only the iPhone 17 Pro may see a change. Even then, the "increase" reflects a shift in base storage rather than a nominal hike for the same capacity.

Here are JPMorgan’s estimates:

  • iPhone 17 — $799 (unchanged)
  • iPhone 17 Air — $899–$949 (unchanged or +$50)
  • iPhone 17 Pro — $1,099 (+$100, but with higher base storage)
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max — $1,199 (unchanged)

The key difference lies in the Pro model’s storage. Whereas the iPhone 16 Pro started at 128GB for $999 (and $1,099 for 256GB), the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to launch directly at 256GB for $1,099 — effectively eliminating the smaller configuration. This means the 256GB price remains the same as last year.

The biggest intrigue surrounds the iPhone 17 Air, replacing the Plus version with a new ultra-thin design. Analysts suggest a $899 starting price could offset its weaker camera and battery, though $949 remains realistic for such a form factor.

If JPMorgan’s forecast proves accurate, the iPhone 17 lineup will largely mirror last year’s iPhone 16 pricing — with only minor adjustments tied to storage changes in the Pro model.

Read also: 

Apple may kill SIM card tray in 27 European countries

Apple to discontinue seven products following iPhone 17 launch

iPhone 17 Pro Max unveiled — 5 must-know features

Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
