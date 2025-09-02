iPhone 17 Pro Max review: 5 game-changing updates you need to know

iPhone 17 Pro Max on display. Photo: ASHSS News

The iPhone 17 Pro Max brings several major improvements aimed at enhancing performance, usability, and overall experience. Apple has focused on core areas including charging, cameras, connectivity, battery life, and cooling. Here’s a look at the most notable updates.

Smarter, faster, cooler – built for your day

1. Reverse Wireless Charging

The new iPhone can now charge other compatible devices wirelessly, such as AirPods, Apple Watch, or even other smartphones. This feature allows users to share power without cables, making it convenient for travel or situations without access to traditional chargers.

2. Camera Enhancements

Apple has upgraded the camera system significantly. All three rear cameras now have 48MP sensors, and the telephoto lens offers up to 8x optical zoom. The front camera has been improved to 24MP, enabling dual-camera recording. These changes boost image clarity, low-light performance, and video versatility.

3. Improved Connectivity

The iPhone 17 Pro Max uses the new C1 modem, which provides faster network speeds, more stable connections, and better efficiency. This ensures smoother streaming, quicker downloads, and improved video call reliability, even in high-demand areas.

4. Longer Battery Life

A larger battery combined with iOS 26’s adaptive power mode helps the device last longer throughout the day. The system adjusts energy use based on how the phone is used, reducing the need for frequent recharging during heavy usage.

5. Advanced Cooling System

The device features a heat vapor chamber to manage temperature during intensive tasks such as gaming, multitasking, or video editing. This cooling system helps maintain performance and protects the phone’s internal components, while also supporting faster wireless charging without overheating.

Overall Impact

With these updates, the iPhone 17 Pro Max addresses practical user needs, from charging convenience and camera quality to connectivity, battery endurance, and device longevity. These improvements make it a versatile smartphone suitable for both everyday use and demanding tasks.

