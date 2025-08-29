Apple iPhone 17 will launch with a new Crossbody Strap accessory

Apple iPhone 16 in different colors. Photo: Getty Images.

Apple’s upcoming special event on September 9 is widely expected to showcase the iPhone 17 lineup as its headline reveal. However, a completely new and unexpected accessory, rumored to be called the Crossbody Strap, may also draw major attention.

This was reported by well-known leaker Majin Bu.

Advertisement

Apple’s new magnetic Crossbody Strap turns iPhone 17 into a hands-free style statement

The Crossbody Strap is designed as a lanyard-style add-on primarily for iPhone 17 cases. It’s said to combine style, functionality, and versatility, with potential compatibility across other Apple products as well. Reports suggest that it will work with the full iPhone 17 family: the standard model, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a slimmer version named iPhone 17 Air.

Unlike a typical strap, Apple’s version is expected to feature an innovative magnetic system that integrates seamlessly with compatible cases. The core is believed to use a flexible metal structure that is magnetic throughout, ensuring strong attachment. Apple is also said to be experimenting with materials similar to the Apple Watch Sport Loop, while a softer silicone option may also be offered for comfort and flexibility.

Instead of conventional hooks, the strap is rumored to use polarized magnetic rings that lock securely for added durability. Early reports indicate multiple color options will be available, alongside design sketches showing how the strap attaches to iPhone cases.

The Crossbody Strap was first mentioned in connection with new iPhone 17 cases earlier this year, and production is reportedly already underway. If the leaks are accurate, the strap will debut alongside the iPhone 17 lineup in September.

Read more:

iPhone 17 leaks point to next-gen connectivity

Apple to unveil 7+ new devices at September event

iOS 26 will use ChatGPT-5 to boost Siri and Apple Intelligence