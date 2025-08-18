Apple to reveal 7 new devices at September event

Store with Apple logo. Photo: Unsplash

There's about a month left until the traditional September event, and that's where Apple plans to show off more than seven new products. The focus is on the iPhone 17 series, Apple Watch Series 11, and other lineup and software updates.

9to5Mac writes about what Apple is preparing for September.

iPhone 17 lineup

The new generation of smartphones will be one of the biggest updates.

iPhone 17 lineup. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

The basic iPhone 17 is preparing to be released with a larger display, a 24-megapixel front camera, ProMotion support, and an Always-On screen. A completely new iPhone 17 Air model will be added to the family — it will rely on an ultra-thin body with a 6.6-inch panel, an A19 chip, and a single main camera. The professional versions have also been revised: the iPhone 17 Pro switches to a "bar" camera design instead of the usual protrusion, gets the A19 Pro, a 24-megapixel front camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max repeats these changes and adds a slightly thicker body for better autonomy.

Apple Watch Series 11

After a notable leap forward last year in Series 10, this year's Apple Watch Series 11 is positioned as a planned update.

Apple Watch 11 concept. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

It is expected to feature a faster S-series chip for improved performance and power efficiency, a 5G modem, and the current size and design. The company is also continuing to work on blood pressure measurement, although it is currently unknown whether this feature will make it to the public release this year.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

The premium Ultra line will receive significant changes for the first time since its debut in 2023. The body, according to preliminary data, will remain familiar, but the screen will become slightly larger — 422x514 pixels against the current 410x502, thanks to thinner frames. The list of innovations includes satellite communication for going beyond cellular and Wi-Fi networks, a new S11 chip, and 5G, as well as a potential expansion of "pressing" capabilities on a par with Series 11.

Apple Watch SE 3

The brand's most affordable watch will not miss an upgrade and will be updated to the third generation for the first time since 2022. The models feature an updated design with a possible replacement of aluminum with plastic, a fresh processor, and enlarged displays of approximately 1.6 and 1.8 inches, which refers to the dimensions of the Series 7-9 era.

Final releases of iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, macOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26

The operating systems announced at WWDC in June have already gone through development builds and public betas in July. The full release is scheduled for September, so software updates will be released simultaneously with hardware premieres.

What can be shown but released later?

In addition to the main September news, Apple still has products in its pipeline that may hit the scene but will reach the market later. These include the AirTag 2 with an updated UWB chip for better range and more accurate Precision Finding and enhanced privacy mechanisms, the updated Apple TV 4K with a faster processor and its own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, and the HomePod mini 2 with a proprietary network chip and support for Wi-Fi 6E.

In the spatial computing segment, a new configuration of the Apple Vision Pro with an M4 or M5 chip, a more comfortable headrest, and an improved Neural Engine for Apple Intelligence is expected. AirPods Pro 3 are also in the works, but the latest reports point to their debut as early as 2026. In parallel, new Macs and external displays are being prepared, but they are not expected in September.

