German leak reveals iPhone 17 launch date

iPhone 17 Air smartphone mockups. Photo: screenshot from video/YouTube

Apple will probably put together the traditional September show in the second week of the month: the presentation of the iPhone 17 line is expected on Tuesday, September 9. According to internal sources from the German mobile operators, pre-orders will open on the Friday after the announcement, and retail sales and shipments to customers will begin on September 19.

iPhone-Ticker writes about it.

Everything we know about Apple's schedule

The launch plan follows Apple's usual scenario: after the presentation on Friday, pre-orders will start, and a week later, sales in key regions, including the United States, China, Europe, and Japan.

This year, in addition to the new generation of smartphones, a revision of the model range is expected. According to rumors, the company will abandon the Plus version and instead add an especially thin model called the iPhone 17 Air. Thus, the line should include four devices:

Basic iPhone 17;

iPhone 17 Air;

iPhone 17 Pro;

iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Externally, an updated rear part of the case and a differently located camera unit are predicted. Technical specifications have not yet been officially confirmed, but the first leaks indicate discreet changes in the design and possible improvements to the display and cameras.

Along with the new iPhones, Apple may introduce other devices. The third-generation AirPods Pro and new Apple Watch models are expected. At the same time, the next-generation HomePod will probably have to wait until next year.

