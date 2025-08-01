Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Technology Apple to increase prices for iPhone 17 models

Apple to increase prices for iPhone 17 models

en
Publication time 1 August 2025 16:15
iPhone 17 prices are set to rise for most models by $50
Woman holding an iPhone. Photo: freepik

A new report claims Apple will raise prices for three iPhone 17 models, when compared to iPhone 16 pricing. The report indicates two reasons for the increase and states that the base model's starting price will remain at $799.

This was reported by 9to5mac.

iPhone 17 series may cost more

There has been much speculation that Apple will raise the prices of this year's iPhones to offset the costs of US tariffs on Chinese-made products.

While Trump’s tariffs add 20% to Apple’s costs for Chinese-made iPhones, the company aims to meet US demand with iPhones made in India. The exact impact on Apple's finances is unknown. However, this is unlikely to meet total US launch demand, so the company will experience some cost increase.

Jefferies analyst Edison Lee expects a $50 price increase for iPhone 17 Slim/P/PM models.

If accurate, this year’s starting prices would be:

  • iPhone 17: $799
  • iPhone 17 Pro: $1,049
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,249
  • iPhone 17 Air: Unknown

Apple initially chose to absorb these additional costs, taking a $900 million hit in the second quarter. However, the company is expected to pass at least some of these costs on to consumers in the future.

iOS 26 compatibility — is your iPhone on the list?

iOS 26 makes AirPods more powerful — here’s what’s new

Save battery fast: 5 easy tips for Android & iPhone

Apple iPhone technologies smartphone iOS prices
Lana Matias - Editor
Author
Lana Matias
