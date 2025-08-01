iPhone 17 prices are set to rise for most models by $50

Woman holding an iPhone. Photo: freepik

A new report claims Apple will raise prices for three iPhone 17 models, when compared to iPhone 16 pricing. The report indicates two reasons for the increase and states that the base model's starting price will remain at $799.

This was reported by 9to5mac.

iPhone 17 series may cost more

There has been much speculation that Apple will raise the prices of this year's iPhones to offset the costs of US tariffs on Chinese-made products.

While Trump’s tariffs add 20% to Apple’s costs for Chinese-made iPhones, the company aims to meet US demand with iPhones made in India. The exact impact on Apple's finances is unknown. However, this is unlikely to meet total US launch demand, so the company will experience some cost increase.

Jefferies analyst Edison Lee expects a $50 price increase for iPhone 17 Slim/P/PM models.

If accurate, this year’s starting prices would be:

iPhone 17: $799

iPhone 17 Pro: $1,049

iPhone 17 Pro Max: $1,249

iPhone 17 Air: Unknown

Apple initially chose to absorb these additional costs, taking a $900 million hit in the second quarter. However, the company is expected to pass at least some of these costs on to consumers in the future.

